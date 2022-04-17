Measles: symptoms, forms of transmission and the importance of the vaccine | Health

The vaccine is available at health posts to be taken, but in 2021 the national coverage of the first dose of MMR was 71%, and that of the second dose was 50%. The expected is 95% of the children’s audience.

From May 3, 2022, the government begins a national campaign to immunize children from six months to under five years of age. Only the vaccine effectively prevents the disease.

Learn more about measles symptoms, transmission and prevention. Understand below in the chart, podcast, videos and Q&A:

What is measles and what are the symptoms?

Measles is a highly contagious disease caused by an airborne virus, which was once very prevalent in the childhood of all Brazilian children. It can leave sequelae for life or lead to death.

Common and characteristic symptoms of the disease are white patches on the inside of the cheek and red patches on the skin. they appear first on the face and move towards the feet.

Other common symptoms are persistent cough, eye irritation and runny nose.

The disease can also cause fever, ear infection, pneumonia, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, loss of appetite and seizures.

The virus can also reach airways and even cause brain infections.

Ultimately, the disease can cause brain injury and death.

Video – what are the symptoms of measles:

Doctor Ana answers: what are the symptoms of measles?

Can complications be different at each stage of life?

Yes. See complications associated with certain stages, according to the Ministry of Health:

Pneumonia – Occurs in about 1 in 20 children with measles.

– Occurs in about 1 in 20 children with measles. ear infections – Occur in about 1 in 10 children with measles.

– Occur in about 1 in 10 children with measles. acute encephalitis – Occurs in about 1 in 1,000 children with measles.

– Occurs in about 1 in 1,000 children with measles. Death – 1 to 3 per thousand sick children (between 0.1% and 0.3%) may die from measles complications.

Pneumonia is the main complication.

Women of childbearing age (10 to 49 years old) not vaccinated before pregnancy can have a premature birth and the baby can be born with low weight, according to the Ministry of Health. That’s why it’s important to get vaccinated before pregnancy, as the vaccine is contraindicated during pregnancy.

Can everyone get measles? How is the transmission?

Yes. The disease has a universal distribution, says the Ministry of Health.

The transmission takes place directly, from person to person, by coughing, sneezing, speaking or breathing. Therefore, the disease is considered highly contagious and the only effective form of prevention is the vaccine.

Are any groups more vulnerable? Is there a ‘risk group’?

Everyone can catch the disease, but newborns are more vulnerable. Pregnant women, immunosuppressed (people with diseases that strongly undermine immunity) and those with serious malnutrition problem are more susceptible to serious infections.

According to the Ministry of Health, there is no specific treatment for measles. Vitamin A administration is recommended to reduce fatal cases.

In cases without more serious complications, it is recommended to maintain hydration, a good diet and fever control.

Is there a test to identify measles?

The test to verify the presence of the virus is done through the identification of specific antibodies against the microorganism. However, it is only possible to perform the test in the acute phase of the disease. — from the first days to four weeks after the appearance of skin changes.

Is the vaccine available?

the vaccine is available all year round at all health posts. Adults and children from six months of age can take it.

Two doses are valid for a lifetime, even taken in childhood. Anyone who has had the disease is also protected.

For adults with doubts whether they have taken the vaccine, the first recommendation is to look for the vaccination card. Those who lost the document or do not remember can look for a health post.

I don’t remember if I got the vaccine. should i take?

“In the sign of any doubt about whether you took the vaccine or not, or if you had the disease in the past, it is worth taking the vaccine. In the worst case, the person will be immunized for nothing”, says Isabela Ballalai, from the Brazilian Society of Immunizations .

Yes, say the Ministry of Health and the SBim (Brazilian Society of Immunizations). It is made of attenuated (weakened) virus.

In decades of immunization worldwide, only cases of allergy to milk products contained in the vaccine have been reported. Today, however, there are vaccines without traces of lactalbumin (cow’s milk protein).

What’s in the vaccine?

The vaccine offered in the public network is the triple viral vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Inside the vaccine are the three weakened viruses, albumin and amino acids (proteins), neomycin sulfate (a drug used against infections), sorbitol (a type of sugar derived from alcohol) and gelatin. Some vaccines contain traces of cow’s milk protein.

Video – Infectologist talks about the effectiveness of the measles vaccine:

Infectologist talks about the effectiveness of the measles vaccine

How important is vaccination?

“It has to do with what we call the herd effect. The more people who are vaccinated, if I don’t have one vaccinated, I can hold and contain the transmission. So it is very important that we have high vaccination coverage, especially for measles, mumps and rubella”, tells Jornal Nacional Regiane de Paula, health coordinator at the Disease Control Coordination of the state of São Paulo.

Pediatricians fear the risks of low vaccination coverage and point to false messages, so-called fake news, and the misperception that measles is no longer a danger as reasons. On the contrary, this is a disease that can lead to death.

“We have had many cases of measles in the past few years. It is a disease that does not spare individuals without a vaccine, susceptible individuals. When we accumulate many children without vaccines, it is a fertile field for the spread of the virus again”, says pediatric infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, president of the Immunization Department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics.

Video – Specialist warns of the importance of vaccinating children against measles:

Expert warns of importance of vaccinating children against measles

What is the situation of measles in Brazil today?

In an interview with Julia Duailibi on the podcast The Subject, doctor Marco Aurélio Sáfadi, president of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, says that, as a professor, he “trained several generations of doctors” who had never seen a single case of measles – and who, today, need specific training to diagnose the disease, whose initial symptoms are similar to those of other viruses.