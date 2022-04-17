Minas x Praia: CBV confirms dates and explains Superliga finals in Brasilia

photo: Cristiano Andujar/CBV Superliga finals between Minas and Praia Clube will be in Brasilia

The Brazilian Vlei Confederation explained the reasons for the final matches of the Women’s Superliga to be held at a neutral venue. The decision will be between Minas and Praia Clube, at Ginsio Nilson Nelson, in Brasilia, despite the fact that the finalists are from Minas Gerais. According to the entity, the format of the title dispute was already established since the beginning of the competition.

“The model for organizing the final matches of the 2021/2022 Superliga was decided by mutual agreement, between CBV and clubs, before the start of the competition”, says the CBV note.

The Superliga finals will be played in a best-of-three series, on April 22 and 29. If necessary, the tiebreaker is scheduled for May 3rd.

The dates for the finals of the Men’s Superliga, between Minas and Cruzeiro, have not yet been released by CBV. However, matches must take place in the finalist teams’ own gyms.

“In the case of the Men’s Superliga, the participating clubs requested that the organization of the decisive games, including the definition of the headquarters, be the responsibility of the two finalist teams. The CBV did not object”, explained the entity.

“In the case of the women’s Superliga, the clubs requested that the CBV itself be responsible for organizing the finals. Therefore, the matches will be held in a pre-established place, regardless of the classified teams, a procedure that also occurs in competitions in other sports, like football. The entire process was monitored and approved by the clubs”, he justified.