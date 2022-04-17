New ‘Batman’, with Robert Pattinson, comes to streaming – 04/17/2022 – Illustrated

A month and a half after the release of “Batman” in theaters, the new incarnation of Batman has already arrived on On Demand. Robert Pattinson, actor consecrated as vampire heartthrob in the “Twilight” franchise, takes on the character, while Zoë Kravitz, from the “Big Little Lies” series, plays Catwoman.

The two former rivals join forces to save Gotham City from the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

HBO Max, 14 years old

The First Lady

Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson embody, in this miniseries, three first ladies who have marked US history: Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, respectively.

Paramount+, 16 years old

Looking for God

In the second season of the most watched series on the channel in 2021, Chilean journalist Jorge Said travels the world in search of religious manifestations, such as the Day of the Dead in Mexico or the pilgrimage to the Grand Magal de Touba, Senegal.

History 2, 10pm, and History Play, free

Live Wheel

Portuguese political scientist and writer João Pereira Coutinho is this week’s interviewee. Also columnist for Sheethe is known for his conservative but always humorous texts.

Culture, 10pm, free

Fear the Walking Dead

Premiere of the second part of the seventh season of the series. The new crop marks the return of the character Madison, the role of Kim Dickens, who had not appeared in four years.

AMC, 11pm, 16 years old

Snowden – Hero or Traitor

Director Oliver Stone tells the story of Edward Snowden, the former CIA employee who leaked thousands of classified US government documents online. With Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Unprecedented on open TV.

Globe, 23:55, 12 years old

Aleijadinho, Revealed Art

This short documentary shows the restoration of works by Aleijadinho in the Minas Gerais cities of Chapada de Ouro Preto, Raposos and Caeté.

YouTube of Casa Fiat de Cultura, free