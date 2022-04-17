Newspaper says PSG have to sell Neymar and sign star duo to convince Mbappé to stay

Newspaper Le Parisien opined on what PSG should do to keep Mbappé at the end of the season

In an article published this Sunday (17), the newspaper Le Parisien opined about what the PSG must do to hold the attacker Kylian Mbappe at the end of the season, preventing his probable departure to the Real Madrid.

In the daily’s view, the first thing Paris must do is sell the star Neymarwhich would allow the Mbappe become the real “boss” of the French team’s sports project.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

“Of course Kylian likes to play with Neymar. But that’s another matter. It’s about games and ‘politics’. To put Mbappé at the center of their sporting and economic project, PSG need to make room. In theirs: there can only be one ‘big boss’ in the team, and while the Brazilian is in Paris, he will have the highest salary, take penalties and play on the left wing of the 4-3-3 scheme”, he wrote.

“By selling Neymar, and with Messi’s contract entering its final year, PSG would finally open up their walls to give Mbappé the space he truly deserves, while also giving him a decent salary.”

“After that, Mbappé could lead the attack in a 3-5-2 scheme, or play on the left side the 4-3-3, which is in fact his preferred position on the field. He would go on to take penalties, something that forward still needs to improve. His number of goals and assists in the season would certainly explode, and he could certainly do 50 to 60 goals a season”, he predicted.

After the sale of Neymar, the Le Parisien recommends that PSG do two hires to give Mbappé the support he will need to be the team leader.

Neymar and Mbappé before the game between PSG and Montpellier, in Ligue 1 EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Despite Paul Pogbaold desire in Paris, to be about to leave the Manchester Unitedthe newspaper asks for the arrival of Aurélien Tchouaméniof Monacowhich would be “more useful”, despite Pogba being a “more seasoned player” and “more experienced with big games”.

In the opinion of the vehicle, Tchouaméni has a “more interesting profile” for the team from the French capital, as he would produce “more consistent actions after the team lost the ball”.

The second signing recommended by the daily is the striker Ousmane Dembelewhich follows a soap opera to renew its contract in barcelona.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“Dembélé would perfectly serve to form a trident with Mbappé and Messi, who, on paper, is no worse than with Neymar and/or Di María”, he stressed.

Finally, the Le Parisien still asks that the captain’s armband be passed from defender Marquinhos to Mbappé.

“It would be symbolic to give the PSG captaincy to a Frenchman, young, born in the suburbs, as he was in Mamadou Sakho’s time. Even though he didn’t start his professional career there, Mbappé will always be from the city of Bondy and represents everything that is Greater Paris”, he argued.

“Also, he showed in the elimination to Real Madrid that he is a positive leader, trying to lift the team up while the others at his side collapse. Mbappé would be a good heir to Thiago Silva, a captain who never left the boat in the middle of the storm”, he concluded.