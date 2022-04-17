Paulo Sousa and João Gomes with 10 and Rodinei zero; Flamengo’s notes

In a happy afternoon of coach Paulo Sousa, Flamengo played well, dominated São Paulo and won 3-1 this Sunday (17), at Maracanã, for the second round of the Brasileirão. Gabigol opened the scoring, but Calleri left everything the same in Rodinei’s failure. In the second half, the Portuguese coach put on Isla and Marinho. The first tied the game, and the second assisted Arrascaeta to close the score. Besides the victory, good performance.

At Flamengo livetransmitted by UOL Esporte after the Mengão games, journalists André Rocha and Renato Maurício Prado praised the team’s performance against São Paulo. For them, it was one of the best performances under the command of coach Paulo Sousa, who received a 10, as well as young midfielder João Gomes, elected best on the field. On the other hand, Rodinei, who missed Calleri’s goal, was scored 0.

Check Flamengo’s notes

Hugo Souza

RMP: did not compromise and in some passes he did well – note 6.

Rocha: game in which the ball arrived little, there were still some balls back that he kicked – note 5.

William Aaron

RMP: I don’t like him as a defender, he doesn’t have the slightest characteristic, he won a lot of crossed balls in the area, he improves the pass when leaving the ball, but I can’t like him as a defender – note 6.

Rocha: I liked it for his pattern, more concentrated than usual – note 6.5.

David Luiz

RMP: note 7.

Rocha: played well, simplified more, more attentive, when he plays more protected he is a great defender – note 7.5.

Filipe Luís

RMP: made a good start, scored well, advanced, made good triangulations ahead, very safe today – note 7.

Rocha: it went well – note 7.

wheeled

RMP: it’s an avenue, it wasn’t just the goal, the few attacks were on his back, he’s flustered, lost – note 0.

Rocha: he doesn’t have to play, he doesn’t have to renew his contract, it’s the fault of those who keep him in the squad and whoever starts, behind him he’s a disaster, it’s asking to score a goal – note 4.

island

RMP: the goal was a painting, a great goal, and it was important because it broke the tie – note 8.

Rocha: started well and naturally he does offensively what Paulo Sousa wants, he knows how to project himself in front, and today he hit an exquisite finish – note 7.

Thiago Maia

RMP: he is improving and needs rhythm, today he played in coverage of Rodinei on the right side, he is a tactically important player – note 6.5.

Rocha: he is improving, mainly because he is having a sequence of games, in the role of steering wheel he performs better than Arão – note 7.

João Gomes

RMP: player of the game, technically he is evolving, he scores, surrenders, gives volume, but we are seeing the technical part flourish, his pass to Isla’s goal is one of those any player would sign – note 10.

Rocha: better on the field, he is growing a lot with Paulo Sousa – note 10.

Lazarus

RMP: Spectacular performance, played a lot – note 9.5.

Rocha: he played a lot, he was almost at the level of João Gomes, the pass for Gabigol’s goal is perfect – note 9.

Marine

RMP: all crooked on the left, but comes in with a lot of greed, delivery, came back to score, spectacular disposition – note 6.5.

Rocha: enters with a lot of will and made the goal move, in Flamengo he leaves 100% – note 6.5.

Everton Ribeiro

RMP: it is a thermometer of the Flamengo team, in addition to talent, it has a fundamental tactical importance, it helped a lot – note 8.

Rocha: it went well, he makes the league between the people in front and the people behind, he makes the ball arrive and the game flows, when Flamengo is doing well, Flamengo grows a lot and gains volume of game – note 7.5.

arrascaeta

RMP: it’s different, what he dribbled, what he missed, he’s an ace – note 8.5.

Rocha: he’s still missing a lot by his standard, but today was important – note 8.

Gabriel

RMP: scored the goal, opened the scoring and fought, fought, ran the entire field – note 8.5.

Rocha: more movement, more intelligent, today was much better – note 8.

Paulo Sousa

RMP: I didn’t understand Hugo’s lineup and I can’t stand Rodinei anymore, but he did very well – note 8.

Rocha: let the thing flow now, that it has the support of the board and the players – note 10.

The next edition of Flamengo live will be on Wednesday (20), right after the match against Palmeiras, for the Brasileirão. You can follow the live on the Channel UOLin the Score app UOLon the Flamengo page on UOL Esporte or on the UOL Esporte channel on YouTube.