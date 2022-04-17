Player suffers serious injury in England and opponents are desperate | english football

A move shocked the Premier League this Sunday. In the match between West Ham and Burnley, in London, for the 33rd round, after a match with forward Nikolas Vlasic, from the Hammers, midfielder Ashley Westwood ended up breaking his ankle, just in the 21st minute.

Players on both teams despaired at the severity of Westwood’s injury, and Vlasic, in tears, needed to be comforted by his teammates. The match was stopped for ten minutes for the service behind the wheel of West Ham, which left the field calmer and even smiling. Josh Brownhill took his place.

Burnley posted on social media that Westwood is doing well, being accompanied by the club doctor and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

After the 1 x 1 in London, Burnley was left with 25 points and in 18th place. West Ham, on the other hand, with 52 points, moved to seventh place in the table.

