Putin and covid-19 are targets of Malhação de Judas de Belém







‘Putin’ is beaten at religious event in Belém Photo: Belem City Hall

The traditional game of Judas workoutheld in many regions of the country on Hallelujah Saturday by people linked to the Catholic religion, returned to the streets of Belém after two years, suspended due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Iconic characters were remembered. Among them, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, was one of the dolls of the game, as a form of protest against the war in Ukraine. THE covid-19 virus it was also “spotted”, in addition to the traditional Judas puppet, which would have betrayed Jesus before the crucifixion.

This Saturday (16), in addition to the workout, when people gather and beat the doll until it is destroyed, there were also musical performances, distribution of sweets, trampoline and clowns for children. On Friday (15) the wake of Judas was held.

Residents gathered in the Cremação neighborhood, where the game has been played for over 50 years. Participants were able to celebrate without a mask, free in open spaces in Belém, with the advancement of vaccination against the coronavirus.

The workout in the neighborhood of Cremação is traditional, bringing together residents and also those from other neighborhoods in the metropolitan region of Belém. This year, it had the support of Fumbel (Cultural Foundation of the Municipality of Belém), with stage, sound, lighting and security agents.