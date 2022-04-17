Rafael Ramos celebrates good debut for Corinthians and predicts improvement with team chemistry

The victory of Corinthians by 3 to 0, against Avaí, for the Brasileirão, had a special flavor for the right-back Rafael Ramos. The Portuguese made his debut with the Timão shirt and, not only that, pleased Fiel in his first game with the team.

“It was good, we won, that’s the most important thing, It’s always important to keep without conceding, we don’t concede any goals, we control the game. It was a perfect debut for me”, evaluated Rafael Ramos in the mixed zone after the match.

“I’m happy for my debut, as I said, we won, we didn’t concede, but that’s also because of the help of my teammates. Since I arrived they have been amazing, they and all the people who work at the club have welcomed me in the best way possible, so that I can do my best, thanks to the work I managed to do today”, said the full-back who had the mission to replace Fagner this Saturday.

Despite the good performance in the match, even creating some goal situations for Corinthians, Ramos says he hopes to improve his performance for the next games. The decisive factor for the evolution will be the rapport with the team.

“I think that when I start to interact more with the team, of course I can improve the game more, have more ball, receive more ball in the attack as well. Today I made a lot of moves, but I still didn’t get as much ball as I wanted. The most important thing is to help defend, help the team keep the goal without being leaked, I’m happy for that”, explained the athlete.

After three years defending Santa Clara, from Portugal, Ramos highlighted that he still cannot point out the main differences between Portuguese football and Brazilian football. The side, however, said he was prepared for the marathon that is the calendar of Brazil – this week, for example, Corinthians makes its debut in the Copa do Brasil, then faces Palmeiras, in the Brasileirão, and Boca Juniors, in the Libertadores.

“Not yet (saw the differences). It was the first game, I will adapt now, it was similar, in the second half we wanted to have more ball, we wanted to have more control of the match, but I think the team still managed to control the game until the end”, he said. “I am prepared for whatever comes,” he concluded.

