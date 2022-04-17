Ribeirão: Vaccines against covid and flu are available without appointment
Vaccination against covid-19 and flu (Influenza) are available without the need to schedule in Ribeirão Preto. The measure was adopted by the Municipal Health Department since last Monday (11).
The flu vaccine and the third and fourth doses against covid are administered in the 37 vaccine rooms in the municipality, according to the calendar of the Ministry of Health and the Secretary of Health of the State of São Paulo.
According to the Municipal Health Department, people who fit the recommendations can look for the nearest vaccine room to receive the dose.
Influenza vaccine
– At this stage, the elderly over 60 years of age and health professionals are being vaccinated;
Vaccine against covid-19
– 3rd dose: people aged 18 and over who received the 2nd dose of CoronaVac, Pfizer or AstraZeneca at least 4 months ago (122 days); people aged 12 years and over with immunosuppression who received the 2nd dose at least 28 days ago;
– 4th dose: indicated for elderly people from 60 years of age and immunosuppressed from 12 years of age who received the last dose at least 4 months ago (122 days).
***
People who have their first or second dose of the vaccine against covid-19 in delay should look for reference units. Check the posts:
Adult Pfizer (1st and 2nd dose from 12 years):
UBS Simioni
UBDS Castelo Branco
UBS Bonfim Paulista
UBS Jardim Juliana
USF Jardim Marchesi
CMSC Vila Lobato
UBS Vila Tiberio
AstraZeneca (2nd dose only from 18 years):
UBS Simioni
UBDS Castelo Branco
UBS Bonfim Paulista
UBS Jardim Juliana
USF Jardim Marchesi
CMSC Vila Lobato
UBS Vila Tiberio
CoronaVac (1st and 2nd dose from 6 years):
UBS Vila Mariana
Ribeirão Preto Park UBS
UBS Campos Elíseos
CSE Ipiranga
UBS Santa Cruz
CSE Cuiabá
UBS Jose Sampaio
Pfizer Pediatric (1st and 2nd dose from 5 to 11 years):
CSE Jardim Aeroporto
Ribeirão Preto Park UBS
UBS Campos Elíseos
UBS Santa Cruz
UBS Vila Recreio
Janssen (2nd dose only from 18 years):
UBDS Central
UBS Ribeirão Verde
UBS Vila Recreio
UBS Vila Abranches