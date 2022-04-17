RS records two more deaths from Covid-19 and 705 new cases of the disease | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Department of Health (SES) confirmed two more deaths from coronavirus this Sunday (17). There were two men from Pelotas and São Sepé. with them, the Rio Grande do Sul counts, since the beginning of the pandemic, 39,207 victims of the disease.

The moving average of deaths dropped by 53% compared to two weeks ago, and averaging seven deaths a day. The state has 2,309,538 known cases of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. This Sunday, 705 more infected were identified.

The number of people with the virus active in the body and who are recovering is 8,918, that is, 0.4% of the total cases. Another 2,261,287 people are considered recovered (97.9%). The apparent fatality rate, which is the proportion of deaths among known cases, is 1.7%.

The daily average of cases closed with 1,754 new known infections.. The variation in relation to two weeks ago, when it was at 2,438, leaves the indicator with -29%, following the downtrend.

The occupancy rate of ICU beds in Rio Grande do Sul is 65%, with 1,710 patients in 2,602 spaces. Of these, 83 are diagnosed with Covid-19 and 46 are suspected of having the disease. In clinical beds, according to the most recent update, 224 patients have confirmation and 78 are suspected of having covid.

Since Tuesday, SES considers complete vaccination schedule for people with the updated booster dose. Therefore, the state adds up to 4,642,416 people, that is, 40.6% of the population, with the three-dose or two-dose schedule for those who received the first one from Janssen. In addition, another 171,031,000 additional doses were given to people with low immunity.

Despite that, 2.9 million people are overdue for reinforcementin addition to 714 thousand who did not even complete the primary vaccination schedule.

There were also 8,671,716 people (78.7%) with the two doses of CoronaVac, Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines or the single dose of Janssen. Also in this contingent are 23.5% of vaccinated children who received two doses.