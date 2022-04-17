Sandra Bullock was hit by cheese during filming; recalls Daniel Radcliffe Rolling Stone

Daniel Radcliffe recalled an iconic – and bizarre – moment by Sandra Bullock during the filming of Lost City

Sandra Bullock and Daniel Radcliffe act together in Lost City (2022), an adventure film full of action and romance in the middle of the jungle. In an interview with Subway, the actor of Harry Potter recalled an iconic – and bizarre – moment for the actress during filming: she was hit by cheese and nuts.

Radcliffe revealed that the moment was one of his favorites during filming. In him, Bullock needed to shoot a scene in which she ends up being hit by various foods — and for that, there were “10 people throwing nuts and brie” directly at the artist.

“I had a real ‘what’s my life and what’s my job’ moment when I was on set, in the meat and cheese hurricane scene that happens. There were no fans for that, it was just 10 people playing nuts and brie in Sandra Bullock point-blank, and I was there saying, ‘This is weird and cool,” Radcliffe.

According to the actor, filming was a lot of fun, and Radcliffe remembers the moment fondly — dubbing the scene a “hurricane of cheese.”

More about Lost City

Described as a new “version” of All for an Emerald (1984), Lost City (2022) revolves around a reclusive novelist (Sandra Bullock) who believes that nothing would be worse than touring his latest book with the model (Channing Tatum) that illustrates the cover. Everything changes when the author and the model suffer an attempted kidnapping, and, with it, are taken on a surprising adventure in the jungle.