Santos beats Coritiba with an own goal in a crowded Vila Belmiro day

Santos, SP, 04/17/2022 – BRAZILIAN A 2022 – SANTOS X CORITIBA – Leo Baptista Santos player celebrates his goal – Match between Santos x Coritiba, at Vila Belmiro stadium for the Brazilian Championship A 2022. Photo: Fernanda Luz/AGIF/ Folhapress

SÃO PAULO, SP (UOL/FOLHAPRESS) – Santos beat Coritiba this Sunday morning (17) by 2-1, in Vila Belmiro, in a duel valid for the second round of the Brasileirão. The goals were scored by Léo Baptistão and Henrique (against). Léo Gamalho, from a penalty, scored for the people of Paraná.

With the result, Peixe reached four points in the tournament and gained positions in the table, even surpassing Coxa himself, who continues with three points.

The two clubs will face each other again next Wednesday (20), at 7:30 pm, at the Couto Pereira stadium, for the third phase of the Copa do Brasil.

The best: Angelo

The first 45 minutes of the Santos jewel marked perhaps his best game as a professional. He gave Baptistão a great shot in the first goal and made the defense of Paraná miserable with dribbles and precise touches, showing his potential and what he can add to Peixe. He fell in the second half.

The worst: Henry

Coritiba defender had direct participation in the two goals conceded by his team. In the first, lying on the lawn gave Léo Baptistão playing conditions. In the second, he rushed into the cut and scored against.

game chronology

Coritiba had the first chance of the match in a header by Andrey after two minutes, but it was Santos who opened the scoring. At 13, Ângelo launched Léo Baptistão in depth, who rolled to Marcos Leonardo in the center of the area. Coxa’s defense disarmed the Santos striker, but the ball was offered again to Baptistão, who completed the goal.

Coxa tied the duel in a controversial penalty at 26. Andrey invaded the area and Zanocelo gave a cart to stop the possible kick of the midfielder, but Andrey tried to cut to the right and bumped into the Santos player, who was already on the ground. The referee awarded a penalty, and Léo Gamalho converted.

Peixe took the lead again in the first stage. Lucas Pires received on the left, won the baseline and crossed low. Defender Henrique tried to take it out and ended up playing against his own goal. Sold in the bid, Muralha could not avoid the own goal.

Keep reading

Game drops in the second half

What was a good fight turned into a slightly more monotonous duel. Coritiba started the second half better and Peixe changed their team to increase their marking power. It worked, but the team ended up sacrificing a lot of creative power and, with Ângelo falling in performance, the game lost in emotion. Few chances were created and the score of the first half was maintained.

Santos performance: Without Goulart, more mobility

The attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart was spared after ten consecutive games and his absence on the field gave the team more mobility, mainly due to the entry of Léo Baptistão. Playing alongside Marcos Leonardo in the attack, Baptistão appeared in all corners of the Santos attack, falling behind shirt 9 to set up the game, approaching the points and stepping in the area. The departure of Willian Maranhão for the entry of Zanocelo also left the team lighter and with more game options with the ball at their feet.

Coritiba game: well posted and aggressive

The team from Paraná made it clear from the first minute of the game that they had not gone to Vila Belmiro to draw. Andrey had the first good chance of the game and then suffered the penalty. Coxa balanced the actions during most of the duel, being better than the home team at certain moments.

Bolsonaro in the Village

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attended Vila Belmiro to watch the Peixe game. He stayed in the boardroom and watched the duel next to the Santos representative, Andrés Rueda.

Tickets Sold Out

As usual, the 11am games on Sunday are a hit with the public in the stadiums. The Santos fans filled Vila Belmiro, selling out tickets on the eve of the duel.

*

DATASHEET

Santos 2 x 1 Coritiba

Brazilian Championship – 2nd round

Date: 04/17/2022 (Sunday)

Time: 11 am (from Brasilia)

Location: Vila Belmiro, in Santos

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Thiago Rosa de Oliveira (RJ)

VAR: Carlos Eduardo Nunes Braga (RJ)

Yellows: Bauermann and Madson; Guillermo, Andrey, Igor Paixão and Alef Manga

Goals: Léo Baptistão (13’/1st) and Henrique (own) (31’/1st); Léo Gamalho (27’/1ºT)

Audience: 13,052

Income: BRL 433,040.00

SAINTS: John Paul; Madson (Velazquez), Bauermann, Maicon and Lucas Pires; Rodrigo Fernández, Zanocelo (Willian Maranhão), Jhojan Julio and Ângelo (Lucas Braga); Léo Baptistão (Lucas Barbosa) and Marcos Leonardo (Angulo). Coach: Fabian Bustos

CORITIBA: Alex Muralha; Guillermo (Matheus Alexandre), Henrique, Luciano Castán and Egídio; Willian Farias, Andrey (Val) and Thonny Anderson (Robinho); Igor Paixão, Alef Manga (Adrián Martínez) and Léo Gamalho. Coach: Gustavo Morinigo