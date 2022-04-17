Santos fans curse Bolsonaro in game against Coritiba; video

posted on 04/17/2022 17:18



(Credit: Social Media/Reproduction)

The match between Santos and Coritiba held this Sunday afternoon (17/4) in Vila Belmiro had a spectator that did not please the Santos fans: President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He is off-duty on the coast of São Paulo and went to the stadium to watch the game. The presence of the chief executive caused discontent among the fans, who booed Bolsonaro several times during the game and, after the home team’s victory, a strong choir echoed through the lawn and even prevented interviews with players.

“Hey, Bolsonaro, go take it to the c…”, chanted those present in the stadium. A video shared on Santos’ official profile shows the moment when the club’s team tries to interview Léo Baptistão, on the way out of the field, but the statements are difficult to understand due to the height of the cursing against the Chief Executive. Look:

The president was in the stadium box, where he arrived at around 10:40 am, 20 minutes before the game started. As soon as fans saw Bolsonaro, they started booing him, in addition to shooting some curses. Look:

Part of the crowd protests against President Jair Bolsonaro #trvila pic.twitter.com/Hoe0dQ1xjx — Bruno Gutierrez (@bruno_gutierrez) April 17, 2022

At halftime, Bolsonaro was inside the stadium and spoke to some supporters, who asked for handshakes and photos. The visit to Vila Belmiro takes place almost five months after the president’s first manifestation of going there, in October 2021. He withdrew from the plan due to the obligation to prove that he was immunized against covid-19.

“I wanted to see the Santos game now and they said I had to be vaccinated. What’s that for?” he said at the time. The immunization, which showed high efficiency in fighting the virus that killed more than 6 million people worldwide, was not carried out by Bolsonaro, who denies having been vaccinated – the information, however, cannot be confirmed since the government imposed 100-year secrecy on the authority’s vaccination record.

This Sunday, Santos’ advice said that the president complied with the protocols required to be in the stadium. “Before starting, I wanted to make it clear that President Bolsonaro was in Vila Belmiro and complied with the required protocols. To clarify and close, he complied with the protocols”, said the club advisor before the press conference of the coach of the Santos team, Fabián Bustos.

The president has been on the coast of São Paulo since Friday (4/15), when he arrived in Guarujá to spend the Easter holiday. The Chief Executive is at Forte dos Andradas, a military installation built in 1942, during World War II. The fortress is Bolsonaro’s refuge: since he took over as president, he has been there 11 times.