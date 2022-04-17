Santos says Bolsonaro complied with protocols against Covid-19 to watch a game in Vila Belmiro

Without revealing further details, the saints only reported that President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) ‘fulfilled the requirements required by the club’ against Covid-19 to attend in person the 2-1 victory over Coritibathis Sunday morning (17), in Vila Belmiro.







Before coach Fabián Bustos’ press conference, Peixe’s press office reported that Bolsonaro met the requirements required to access the stadium.

– Before starting, I wanted to make it clear that President Bolsonaro was in Vila Belmiro and complied with the required protocols. To clarify and close, he complied with the protocols.

The problem is that the alvinegro team did not reveal what those protocols would be. Bolsonaro has not publicly revealed so far whether or not he has taken the Covid-19 vaccine. Immunization is a requirement of the club to its fans to enter the Vila.

It was also not revealed whether Bolsonaro tested negative for the disease less than 48 hours after it was carried out, another criterion adopted.

The club also states in the ticket sales that “fans who have not presented the documentation and/or refuse, before or during the game, to comply with the established measures, will not be admitted to the stadium and/or will be removed”.

Bolsonaro is off duty in Guarujá, where he spends the Easter holiday, and has decided to go to the game – as he has done on other occasions. His presence was the target of protests from an organized group of Peixe, who posted a message on Saturday in rejection on social media. Before departure, it was possible to hear boos and some applause for the rulers.

With an entourage of about 50 people, Bolsonaro arrived at the stadium around 10:40 am.

The president was already involved in controversy in the Vila in October 2021, when he had access vetoed to see a match between Santos and Grêmio, due to the mandatory proof of vaccination against Covid-19.

