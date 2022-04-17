Shanghai targets a turning point in the fight against Covid-19 by Wednesday

The city of Shanghai has set a goal to stop the spread of Covid-19 outside quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which will allow the city to ease its lockdown and begin to return to normal life as it goes. in which the population’s frustration with the siege grows.

The target will require authorities to speed up Covid-19 testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine centers, according to a speech by a local Communist Party member on Saturday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Shanghai has become the epicenter of China’s biggest outbreak since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019 and has recorded more than 320,000 Covid-19 infections since early March, when the wave began.

Shanghai residents, frustrated with the siege, used social media to vent to local authorities over difficulties in obtaining food, loss of income, separation between family members and poor conditions in quarantine centers. Tensions generated some protests and fights with the police.

Shanghai’s new goal of “Covid-zero in community broadcasts” by April 20 was communicated in recent days to the city’s Communist Party cadres and organizations such as schools, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because the information was not available. it’s public.

