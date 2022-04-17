Shanghai targets Covid-19 turning point by Wednesday – Money Times

The city of Shanghai has set a goal to stop the spread of Covid-19 out of quarantined areas by Wednesday, two people familiar with the matter said, which will allow the city to ease its lockdown and begin returning to normal life as public frustration over the siege grows.

The target will require authorities to speed up Covid-19 testing and the transfer of positive cases to quarantine centers, according to a speech by a local Communist Party member on Saturday, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.

Shanghai has become the epicenter of the biggest outbreak in China since the virus was first identified in Wuhan in late 2019, and it has recorded more than 320,000 Covid-19 infections since early March, when the wave began.

Shanghai residents, frustrated with the siege, used social media to vent to local authorities over difficulties in obtaining foodsloss of income, separation between family members and poor conditions in quarantine centers.

Tensions generated some protests and fights with the police.

Shanghai’s new target of “Zero Covid in Community Broadcasts” by April 20 was communicated in recent days to the city’s Communist Party cadres and organizations such as schools, according to the sources, who declined to be identified because the information was not available. it’s public.