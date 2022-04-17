The 10 most watched series of the week (17/04/2022)

If you spent the Easter holiday without knowing what to watch, don’t worry: next week there’s another day off for you to catch up on your series and the list of most watched series gives good tips on stories that deserve to be marathoned – including some based on real events, for lovers of this style of narrative.

The highlight in this regard is Tokyo Vicewhich recreates the Japan of the late 1990s, when an American journalist crossed the planet to investigate some murder cases and ended up diving into the criminal underworld and came face to face with the Yakuza.

For those who just want to laugh, but without disconnecting from all the criticism of modern society, South Park arrived at Paramount+ and emerged very well here. The animation is a classic precisely because of its foul-mouthed and profanity-filled way of portraying US society and pop culture.

It is worth mentioning that there is still no official tool that determines which are the most watched series on streaming services. Therefore, the best way to do this is from JustWatch, a platform that helps users find what to watch and also in which streaming the content is available.

So, based on this data, we arrived at an approximate ranking of which were the most watched series by Brazilians in the last week.

10. WeCrashed

The TV series developed a sudden interest in stories of companies and startups that went from heaven to hell in a very short time — and WeCrashed is no exception. The series recounts the case of WeWork, a company that emerged as one of the great promises of revolution in the market and in the way of working, but which almost went bankrupt thanks to its eccentric owner and his troubled relationship.

Starring a strong cast that includes Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, the series explores precisely the backstage of this mess, focusing above all on how the chaotic romance between Adam and Rebekah Neumann pulled one of the most promising and valuable startups in the world into the hole.

WeCrashed is available on Apple TV+.

9. A Wolf Like Me

Every couple has secrets, but what about when one of them can just be monstrous and deadly? This is the dilemma presented in a wolf like mewhich tells the unlikely romance between Gary (Josh Gad) and Mary (Isla Fisher), which starts from a traffic accident and develops into something more.

The problem is, the closer he gets to his lover, the more Gary discovers that things aren’t as simple as they seem – and that could put not only his life at risk, but his daughter’s as well.

a wolf like me is available on Prime Video.

8. The Dropout

The Dropout tells the story of one of the biggest fraud cases in Silicon Valley and the US medical industry. All this around a single figure: the controversial Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried), founder and CEO of Theranos, a company that promised a revolutionary blood test technology, capable of delivering results over the internet from a few drops of material.

But the technology’s proposition was too good to be true, and the story quickly escalated into a fraud scandal that sucked Holmes into a spiral of other problems.

The Dropout is exclusive to Star+.

7. This is Us

This Is Us tells the moving story of the Pearson family. This year, the series included the Covid-19 pandemic in the episode timeline, as the characters discovered more about themselves and their pasts, and we about their futures.

Despite looking like a big drama, it’s impossible not to get involved in the particular dramas of each of the characters, even more so when we start to recognize ourselves in some of them.

The sixth and final season has just arrived on Star+. The other five can also be seen on Prime Video.

6. South Park

One of the most wrong cartoons on world TV, South Park it’s already a classic. The story of a group of foul-mouthed kids living in a small town in the United States is a massive politically incorrect satire of American society and pop culture. That’s why it’s so good and so long, with no less than 25 seasons so far.

Surrounded by a lot of swearing and questionable jokes, the animation explores all these elements from the not-so-innocent eyes of Cartman, Kyle, Stan and Kenny, as well as a plethora of other memorable characters. And more than making fun of everything and not being tongue-tied, the great charm of South Park it’s not forgiving anyone at all — which has even resulted in fights between the cast itself.

South Park is available on Paramount+, Now, Oi Play and Pluto TV.

5. The Handmaid’s Tale

Inspired by the book The Handmaid’s Tale, The Handmaid’s Tale is a series that quickly won over audiences around the world with its punchy and hauntingly familiar message. Although the entire plot takes place in a dystopian reality in which a religious faction takes power and transforms the United States into a theocracy, the big message around this fantasy is the risk of the advance of authoritarian discourse.

Thus, we are precisely following a young woman in the midst of this new extremely conservative and fundamentalist society with a very rigid system of social castes in which women are little more than a possession of the powerful.

The Handmaid’s Tale can be watched on Paramount+, GloboPlay, Oi Play and Now.

4. Tokyo Vice

Based on the true story of American journalist Jake Adelstein, Tokyo Vice accompanies the professional who delves into the underworld of Japan to investigate two apparently unconnected murders. But as he delves deeper into the stories, he comes across much deeper and more frightening connections.

Set in the late 1990s, the series shows that nothing and no one is what they seem and portrays very well the reality of organized crime in the country, especially in the figure of the dreaded Yakuza.

Tokyo Vice is exclusive to HBO Max.

3. Rupture

You’ve certainly heard that the best thing to do is to know how to separate your personal life from your professional life. But what if this could be done literally? In Breakwe see a dystopian world in which this is not only possible but the rule: starting from surgery, employees of a company have their memories divided and living these two lives.

But things start to go awry when a new employee arrives at the company and starts questioning things, leading everyone down a path that can reveal the truth about their work. A beautiful metaphor about our professional world.

Break is exclusive to Apple TV+.

2. Halo

Inspired by the famous game series, Halo brings to the screen the entire conflict between humanity and the Covenant, a mysterious alien race that appears out of nowhere and reveals itself as the greatest threat Earth has ever faced. And the Spartan elite troop is the only hope in this war, especially in the figure of the hero Master Chief.

But what makes the adaptation really interesting is not just how identical it is to video games, but how it expands this universe and presents something new – starting with showing that all this militarization commanded by humans is far from being so nice and that there are many secrets buried and that only good old insubordination can solve.

Halo is exclusive to Paramount+.

1. Moon Knight

Marvel’s latest series puts aside the heroes we’ve already seen in the movies and finally introduces an all-new character: the unstable Moon Knight. That’s because the hero is someone really with serious psychological problems and divided into two personalities. On one side, the mercenary Marc Spector and, on the other, the peaceful and harmless Steven Grant.

And it is precisely when Grant begins to have visions related to Egyptian gods that he begins to have more contact with this other self that he had never known before – which opens the door to a completely new, fantastic universe that can lead the whole world to death if he is unable to stop a terrible villain who has stood in his place before.

moon knight is available on Disney+.

