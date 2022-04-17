Today’s Big Sunday Movie (17) is Endless Night

To close the weekend, Globo will present on Sunday, the film Night Without End. In short, the production will air at 00:45, right after the program Big Brother Brazil 2022. The action genre film is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and has in its cast, Vincent D’onofrio, Ed Harris, Boyd Holbrook, Joel Kinnaman, Liam Neeson, and Genesis Rodriguez.

Endless Night Synopsis

Jimmy Conlon is a mob hit man who has always been loyal to Shawn Maguire, whom he has known for decades. His past has caused him to distance himself from his son, Michael, who lives next door to his wife and daughter. Michael tried to be a professional boxer but was unsuccessful in the sport and today he works as a limousine driver.

One day, while doing a job, he takes two drug dealers to the house of Danny Maguire, Shawn’s son. Danny kills them both and, after realizing that Michael has seen one of the deaths, proceeds to pursue him. Jimmy manages to kill him first, which arouses Shawn’s fury, who now wants Michael dead so his former partner feels the same way he does.

Trailer

Endless Night Review

As far as critics go, the mystery thriller film won 59% approval, out of a total of 187 reviews. Meanwhile, 56% of the general public approved of the film, out of a total of over 10,000 reviews.

According to the critical consensus, “Liam Neeson is in good shape, but Run All Night suffers from a convoluted plot and worker execution.”

