USA. Young autistic man who disappeared in 2019 found alive

uA teenager who disappeared from California, United States, in 2019 was found alive and in good health nearly three years after his disappearance.

Connerjack Oswalt disappeared in Clearlake on September 28, 2019, when he was 16 years old.

He was reported missing to the police the next day. The teenager, who has autism, was found over 1200 kilometers away in Summit County, Utah, on April 9, 2022.

The young man was located after residents of the area informed the police that there was a homeless person wandering in the area.

The police managed to convince the young man to warm himself in the car and he consented to have his fingerprints removed.

When the results came in, authorities realized there was an arrest warrant for Connerjack Oswald in Nevada, but the police didn’t think the case ended there.

They began searching the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s database and discovered the young

“After about 16 pages of digging through names and photos and trying to find something that might match, the name came up, Connerjack Oswalt”Sheriff Martinez told FOX 13 News.

Once identified, they contacted the family who had moved from California to Idaho after their home was damaged by a wildfire.

“Honestly, I continue to be stunned by the situation. Finding him alive is amazing,” said Connerjack’s stepfather.

“We are just grateful that he is safe and alive and that we have our son back.” This is the most important thing ever for us,” her mother Suzanne added.

