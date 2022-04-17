Vasco considers firing Zé Ricardo and aims for a new name in the market

With an eye on Serie A, the board of Vasco is considering firing Zé Ricardo amid recent results in the season. Eliminated in the Copa do Brasil, the giant from Rio started off on the wrong foot in Serie B: one defeat and one draw.

In another round of Serie B, Vasco visited the good team of CRB, and was only in the tie with the northeast team. Raniel, who is going through a great phase in 2022, was the net in the first half, but the bitter draw makes Zé Ricardo feel even more pressured.

At the moment, there is still no information about any type of conversation on the part of Vasco. However, according to the Torcedores portal, the carioca board, under pressure, already looks with affection at the work of Enderson Moreira, ex-Botafogo, responsible for raising the carioca rival to Serie A last year.

Enderson has been free on the market since his time at the Rio de Janeiro club. The coach took on a discredited Botafogo, but that soon recovered in his hands and, in addition to climbing, won the title of the second division of Brazil.

Vasco, still under Zé Ricardo, will return to the field next Friday, away from home, against Chape, who won Grêmio and is among the top positions in Serie B.