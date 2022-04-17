Video referee considers “accidental shock” to validate Goiás’ goal against Palmeiras; watch | palm trees

The move that generated controversy was the goal of Goiás, scored by Pedro Raul, after an alleged foul by Caio Vinicius on goalkeeper Weverton.

In the video released by CBF, referee Bráulio da Silva Machado says right after the move that the field decision is a legal goal and is warned by VAR that the move was being analyzed.

After reviewing it, VAR manager Daniel Nobre Bins reiterates that the goal is legal, claiming that the clash between Caio Vinicius and Weverton was accidental.

At 12 min of the 2nd half – VAR review of Pedro Raul do Goiás against Palmeiras

– There was a possible foul at Weverton, they both miss, the ball passes and the collision is accidental afterwards. The field decision follows, a goal is legal – he said.

The goal scored by Rony, from Palmeiras, already in stoppage time, was also reviewed by VAR, due to a possible lack of Gómez in goalkeeper Tadeu. Daniel Nobre Bins evaluated the bid and just warned the field referee that the goal was also legal.

