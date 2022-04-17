Vini Jr. has a goal disallowed, but Rodrygo shines, Real Madrid seeks an epic comeback against Sevilla and comfortably follows the lead

At Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, Real Madrid, the isolated leader of LaLiga, beat Sevilla by 3-2

It was with emotion, but the Real Madrid remains packed in the leadership of LaLiga. This Sunday (17), in an appointment at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, valid for round 32Merengue won the seville comeback by 3 to 2 and continues with ease at the end of the competition. The match, which was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+featured performances inspired by rodrygo and Vinicius Jr..

Merengue had an ‘unrecognizable’ first half at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán and was dominated by Sevilla on the pitch. The best opportunities were all from the hosts, who scored two goals in a row with ease after the 20 minutes of the ball rolling.

And it all started after a free kick by midfielder Ivan Rakitic, in the 21st minute. The ex-Barcelona player also had a ‘living hand’ from Real Madrid, who simply opened the barrier, while the ball passed through the middle and ejected the nets. Goalkeeper Courtois just watched.

After the bid, it was possible to see a heated discussion between defender Éder Militão and midfielder Luka Modric. The Brazilian was one of the players who was on the wall and jumped forward at the moment of Rakitic’s placed shot.

The second goal came practically right after that. Corona easily passed Militão, invaded the area, played in the middle and Lamela only had the job of pushing to the back of the net. 2 to 0 for Sevilla in the first half.

Real Madrid’s only good chance came in the 43rd minute, with Benzema. Shirt 9 made a good move on the left, dribbled two from Sevilla, but sent it out after the submission.

Real Madrid discounts at the beginning of the 2nd half with Brazilian participation

Just after the break, coach Carlo Ancelotti changed. Camavinga left, Brazilian striker Rodrygo came in and it took only five minutes to score and score for Real.

Vinicius Jr. made a nice move and back-heeled Carvajal, who crossed low inside the area to Rodrygo, who only had the job of pushing to the back of the net.

After the goal, the Madridians got excited and started to create the best chances to score. Benzema and Rodrygo took a lot of danger to the goal defended by goalkeeper Bono.

Vini Jr. has a goal disallowed after a ‘controversial’ decision by the referee, but comes to the turn

In the 28th minute, Vini Jr. swelled the nets and scored Real Madrid’s second goal against Sevilla, but the referee ruled it out. Even after review with VAR, the referee saw the Brazilian touch with his arm on the ball at the time of dominance. However, through the transmission, it was possible to clearly see that, in fact, the ball only hit the attacker’s chest. Merengue players complained a lot.

However, in the 37th minute, Madrid’s team equalized. Nacho, who had just entered, received from Carvajal and pushed to the back of the net, making it 2 to 2 on Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

And practically in the ‘lights out’, Real Madrid reached the epic turn. In additions, again with the participation of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo, Benzema, who had already tried to score the net since the first half, left his own and made it 3-2.

Best moments

Championship status

With the victory, Real Madrid went to 75 points and remains in the isolated leadership of LaLiga, 15 points ahead of arch-rivals, Barcelona, ​​which is the runner-up with 60 points and with two games less at the moment.

Sevilla, on the other hand, is in 3rd place, with the same score as Barça, but has already played 32 games.

The guy: Rodrigo

The Brazilian striker was the big name of the game and directly responsible for Real Madrid’s incredible reaction in the 2nd half, with three goals scored in a short space of time.

Since entering the field, Rodrygo has already changed the script for Merengue. With only 5 minutes on the field, he has already left his business card and scored his team’s first goal.

He was also very important in Real Madrid’s advances in attack, so much so that he also assisted for the turnaround goal, scored by Benzema, in stoppage time.

It was bad: Éder Militão

The Brazilian defender did not have a good performance at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. In the first half, when Sevilla scored their goals, Militão was the protagonist in both bids.

In the first goal, scored by Rakitic, there was a lack of communication with the other teammates, and he jumped forward in the Croatian free kick, opening a hole in the barrier and facilitating the rival to score.

In the second, he was bad in the marking and let Corona pass with tranquility towards the area. Soon after, Lamela stole the nets.

Lucky for him, Real Madrid completely changed their stance in the second half and got the comeback.

Follow the parish of Sevilla

With the victory, Real Madrid remains sovereign in the clashes against Sevilla. That’s because since September 2018, the red and white team doesn’t know what it’s like to defeat Merengue.

Since then, Madrid have 6 wins and one draw in the last seven matches they played against their rivals.

next games

Real Madrid returns to the field for LaLiga on Wednesday (20), at 4:30 pm, for an away match against Osasuna. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

On Thursday (21), it’s Sevilla’s turn, which will face raise, out of home. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

Datasheet

Sevilla 2 x 3 Real Madrid

GOALS: Seville: Rakitic (21′ 1°T) and Lamel (25′ 1°T); Real Madrid: Rodrygo (5′ 2°T), Nacho (37′ 2°T) and Benzema (47′ 2°T).

SEVILLA: Bono; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos and Acuña (Augustinsson); Jordán, Rakitic, Lamela (Ocampos), Papu Gómez (Óliver Torres) and Corona (Gudelj); Martial (Rafa Mir). Technician: Julen Lopetegui

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez (Nacho), Militão, Alaba and Carvajal; Modric (Asensio), Kroos and Camavinga (Rodrygo); Valverde, Benzema (Mariano) and Vini Jr… Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.