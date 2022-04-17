Viola Davis Says It Was ‘Stressful’ Playing Michelle Obama on TV Series

Viola Davis is one of the protagonists of the new Showtime series, “The First Lady“. In Brazil, the series about the former first ladies of the United States will be shown on the Paramount+ platform, starting on April 18. And in a new interview about her experience playing the First Lady Michelle Obamathe 56-year-old actress confesses it was ‘scary’.

Speaking to “Entertainment Tonight,” Viola Davis admitted that it was a stressful experience.

“When we start a new job it’s scary because you’re afraid of what you’re going to find – it’s imposter syndrome. But with Michelle Obama, it’s like everyone owns her. I mean, her book was released and it was on all the bestseller lists, everyone knows what she looks like, how she talks, what her hair looks like, you know?”, she comments apprehensively.

For the actress, the stress factor was imagining what Michelle Obama and Barack Obama would think of her performance:

“There was kind of a bond to me, like a girl code, like I needed to make her look really good. It’s all these things that you don’t think about as an actor, because it has nothing to do with acting. When you play someone, you don’t comment on them, they are who they are, you don’t turn into a robot or downplay things, those are the things that scare us,” he confesses.

The former “How To Get Away With Murder” actress also praised Michelle: “The ideals and character of this country are life, freedom and the pursuit of happiness for all, and we keep missing that… my life, but I wanted to get this straight… It’s the famous quote by former US Representative Barbara Jordan, ‘What people want is quite simple – they want an America as good as it promises to be.’ And that’s it, I think I can honestly say that I think that was Michelle Obama’s big thought as well.”

In the first part “The First Lady” will tell the stories of Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michele Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

RACISM AND PREJUDICE

Viola Davis has opened her heart in a new interview as she talks about all the challenges she initially faced as a black acting student at the famous prestigious arts college, Julliard, New York.

In conversation with The Telegraph, the 55-year-old Oscar winner spoke about her latest film, The Ultimate Voice of the Blues, which also earned her a nomination for this year’s Golden Globes.

In The Supreme Voice of the Blues she plays the singer Ma Rainey (1886-1939). The film shows the conflicts that the famous artist lived at the time, in 1927 Chicago, who lived under the tension of her trumpeter Levee (Chadwick Boseman) and the white managers who wanted to control her.

Looking back on the moment she saw the stage adaptation of The Ultimate Voice of the Blues movie, she said: “It was like I was seeing a famous singer that I loved in particular, although I didn’t even know who Ma Rainey was,” she said. .

Davis claims that during her time at Julliard, she never performed any work by August Wilson, who is known for his 10-show cycle surrounding the 20th century Afro-descendant community.

She went on to reveal that the reason for this is because there were few black students in her class, and they weren’t chosen for the programs.

“I can’t say that I don’t appreciate my upbringing there, but I didn’t feel like I belonged there. It was a place that taught Eurocentric classical theater as if it were the Bible, and for me, like chocolate, a girl with curly hair, there was no way to get in,” she recalled.

“To act in Shakespeare, or the George Bernard Show, or Eugene O’Neill, I felt that what I needed to do was make any hint that I was black disappear, that somehow it would be a good thing if the audience could forget that I was black. ”, he lamented.

“There’s still a sense that a woman needs to be seen a certain way, and be of a certain age, to be sexy on screen. And only white actresses can break those rules. And they are wonderful actresses: Meryl Streep in A Couch for Two, or Diane Keaton in Somebody’s Gotta Give. But I don’t feel that same freedom extends to black women, especially black or dark-skinned women. I just don’t see it,” she pointed out.

