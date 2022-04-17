Vítor Pereira talks about the position of Róger Guedes, author of hat-trick in Corinthians victory

Last Saturday night (16th), the Corinthians beat Avaí 3-0 at Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the second round of the Brazilian championship. The highlight of the game was forward Róger Guedes, who, playing as an open winger on the left, scored three goals, tying with Calleri in the top scorer of the Brasileirão.

At the post-match press conference, the coach Victor Pereira said that he will honor Guedes in the position in which he likes to play: “He was discouraged because he wasn’t scoring goals. I have to give him reason, playing on the left goes in with the right foot. But we also have William, who also likes to play like this. We’re going to have to do this management and I think it’s only possible to maintain the level and not go down drastically like that”.

Corinthians won the third consecutive victory of the season, joining the triumphs against Botafogo, for the Brazilian Championship, and Deportivo Cali, for the Copa Libertadores. Now, the team faces Portuguesa-RJ in the middle of the week and, later, they will face only Palmeiras and Boca Juniors.

