Vtor Pereira praises Rafael Ramos and points out that full-back can play even more

Rafael Ramos arrived at Corinthians with reserve status, but with an opportunity that few have: he has already arrived playing. Against Avaí, for the Brasileirão, the side made his debut and celebrated the performance he had. At the press conference, coach Vítor Pereira also praised the player, but also explained the hiring and dispute over the position.

“Right now we have three right-backs, João Pedro I think has also grown in terms of maturity, he played a wonderful game against Botafogo. Rafael appears as a market opportunity, he was at the end of his contract, we know that João’s loan is two months away, and not knowing the future, we had to play in anticipation and bring Rafael because Fagner, or anyone else, manages to play 90 minutes in a high-demand game and then come back with the same quality in the next game. It’s not about age, it’s about the short recovery time. The three will have opportunities to play, there is no doubt, in different games, depending on the fatigue of each one”, began the coach

The right-back impressed Fiel for his physical form, for the game situations he helped to create and received praise from the coach. According to Vítor Pereira, Rafael’s characteristics can help the team a lot, and highlighted that he can still play more than he played in his debut.

“Rafael played regularly for Santa Clara, which is a good team in Portugal, last year and this year they had in the Conference League, and I think he has characteristics that fit well in our game, a fast player, he has character that I like, he is combative, he has the spirit of Corinthians and he came to add, to help. Today, a debut at the stadium, I don’t think he played a high-level game, but he played a regular, quality game, from an offensive and defensive point of view”, he concluded.

