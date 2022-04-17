William or Roger Guedes. Vitor Pereira’s dilemma. Climbing the two together became a problem at Corinthians – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil

Vítor Pereira has a tough question.

And dangerous for the cast.

Roger Guedes or Willian for the left wing of Corinthians?

Both have plenty of reason to claim the position.

The Portuguese even tried to disguise this beginning of work in Parque São Jorge.

But it is clear that if it were up to him, in the formation of the cast, he would hire one or the other.

Both are very expensive and have the potential to be absolute starters for Corinthians.





Roger Guedes is much more flamboyant.

He hates to play improvised, especially as a centre-forward, in the middle, with his back to the goal. Or right. His performance grows, as it happened yesterday, against Avaí, when he played on the left, dribbling through the middle and hitting the goal with his right foot.

After spending time at Palmeiras, Atlético Mineiro and three years at China’s Shandong Taishan, he returned to Brazilian football to try to make Corinthians his springboard. And fulfill two of his dreams: playing in Europe and the national team.





But he is sure that this can only happen if he plays where he pays the most.

Between salary and gloves, Roger Guedes receives around R$ 1 million.

It’s money to be the absolute owner.

He was hired by choice of President Duilio Monteiro Alves.

Without any coach’s agreement.

The same goes for William.





The player was ‘harassed’ by Corinthians in the last two years. And he got his comeback right, even though he still has the potential to play at least one more season at an average European club.

But he ended up believing in the project of assembling a great team for 2022.

Willian always knew that he pays much more playing on the left wing. And that he was harmed in the Brazilian National Team, including in the World Cup in Russia, for acting on the right, so that Neymar could occupy the space he likes most.

Hired at a golden weight, R$ 1.3 million, he returned to play at least two seasons and, already financially resolved, end his career, if he wants to.

He never imagined that he would have strong competition, a high level player, exactly where he wanted to play.

Vítor Pereira knows what Willian represented in European football, his current potential, his experience and, above all, the great phase he is going through.

And he tried to fix Roger Guedes as a reference striker, in the middle. For the two to work together.

With a strong and irritable personality, the former Palmeiras player did not surrender. And he didn’t hide his nervousness. He went seven games without scoring. He knew the ‘guilt’ was for not acting as he would have liked.





The test was yesterday, while Willian was spared, the striker did what he wanted on the left. The confidence was such that he scored the three goals of the victory. And created other chances for him and his teammates. From the 15th minute of the second half, when Willian came on, Roger had to give up the left side. And he went to the middle, where Junior Moraes was performing. His football dropped, until he was substituted 21 minutes later.

“I think I showed where I want to play. It’s a healthy conversation I have with him (Vítor Pereira), it’s where I feel comfortable, I know how to do the ‘machete’, and the group knows me a lot in this position”, summarized, directly, Roger Guedes. By ‘machete’ we mean the diagonal from the left to the middle of the area, ready to hit the goal with the right foot.

Vítor Pereira knows that the situation is not simple.

“I have to give him (Roger Guedes) right, playing on the left, he goes inside with his right foot.

“But we also have William, who also likes to play like that.

“We’re going to have to do this management.”





Roger respects William, but makes it clear that he wants to act as he likes.

More than that, he will only have high performance and fulfill his plan of going to Europe and dreaming of the Seleção surrendering on the field. For that, he needs to play where he knows how.

William, much more discreet, doesn’t want to go into shock.

Leave it to the Portuguese coach to decide how to compose the team with the duo.

It’s not an easy situation.

The pure relay, one falling to the right, does not work. Since Mantuan is doing great work for the sector, also helping a lot in the marking, so that Renato Augusto has tactical privilege, he doesn’t need to score hard.

Vítor Pereira has this fundamental issue to resolve.

It’s more than evident.

If it were a coach participating in the signings, Corinthians would have one or the other.

Both have the potential and planning to be titleholders.

This is not a good ‘problem’ as it is popularized to say, when a manager has two great players for the same position.

Even if the athletes take turns, leaving one of them in the reserve, the fundamental matches will arrive. decisive Probably the knockouts in Libe

players, in the Copa do Brasil, clashes that will be worth the first positions in the Brazilian. And there?

Only Vítor Perereita will have the answer.

This is the reflection of a team assembled by leaders…



