With 32 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, BA has 531 people with the active virus; see data | Bahia

Bahia has 531 active cases of Covid-19, according to data released this Sunday (17), by the State Health Department (Sesab). In addition, in the last 24 hours, 32 known cases of the disease and one death were recorded. Another 66 people were considered cured of the disease.

Deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Bahian cities

According to Sesab, of the 1,539,049 confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,508,715 are considered recovered and 29,803 have died.

The bulletin also counts 1,834,799 discarded cases, 330,892 under investigation and 63,116 health professionals who have been confirmed for Covid-19.

The data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday.

The complete bulletin is available on the Sesab website and on Business Intelligence.

So far, Bahia has 11,463,868 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,557,977 with the second dose or single dose and 5,203,499 with the booster dose.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 856,312 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 255,530 have also taken the second dose.

Bahia has 953 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 193 have hospitalized patients, which represents a general occupancy rate of 20%.

Of these beds, 390 are adult ICU beds with an occupancy rate of 16% (62 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 37 of the 43 vacancies are with patients, which represents an occupancy rate of 86%. Clinical beds for adults are at 11% occupancy and children’s beds at 53%.

In Salvador, of the 443 active beds, 144 are occupied (33% overall occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 25% and pediatric ICU beds are at 93%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are at 22% occupancy, and pediatric beds are at 55%.

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻