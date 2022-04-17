With five more deaths and 174 cases of Covid-19, Pernambuco totals 913,960 infected and 21,536 deaths | Pernambuco

Pernambuco recorded, this Sunday (17), 174 more cases and five deaths of people with Covid-19. As a result, the state now has a total of 913,960 confirmations of the disease and 21,536 deaths. These data have been recorded since March 2020, the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the State Department of Health (SES-PE), five of the new cases were patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag), while the other 169 were people with mild cases of Covid.

Considering this division, the state has already accounted for 58,464 severe patients and 855,496 mild cases of the disease.

The two men and three women who had the cause of death confirmed this Sunday (17) died, according to the state, between March 9, 2021 and Friday (15).

These people lived in Bom Conselho (1), Camaragibe (1), Ibimirim (1) and Recife (2). They were between 49 and 92 years old, divided into the following age groups: 40 to 49 (1), 70 to 79 (1) and 80 and over (3).

Of these patients, all had one or more preexisting diseases: cardiovascular disease (2), neurological disease (2), respiratory disease (1), cancer (1), obesity (1), and smoking (1).

The cases of the new coronavirus are distributed across all 184 municipalities in Pernambuco, in addition to the archipelago of Fernando de Noronha.

Since January 18, 2021, Pernambuco has applied 18,635,739 doses of vaccines against Covid, of which 8,145,395 were first applications.

Of the total, 7,118,633 people, or 80.21% of the eligible public, completed their vaccination schedules, with 6,945,507 immunized with vaccines that require two doses and another 173,126 covered with a single dose vaccine.

Regarding the first booster doses, 3,258,438 units were applied. Regarding the fourth dose, 90,938 people have already received it.

This Saturday, the global rate of occupancy of beds for patients with Covid in the state public network was 41%, out of a total of 1,770 vacancies.

In the ICUs, there were 815 places available and 49% of them were sick. In the wards, 955 units were open and 33% of them were occupied.

In the private network, the overall occupancy rate was 32%, out of a total of 217 vacancies.

In the ICUs, there were 126 beds and 49% of them had patients. In the wards, there were 91 vacancies and 8% of them were occupied.

Since March 2020, Pernambuco has carried out 3,836,134 tests to detect Covid-19, 1,396 of which in the last 24 hours.