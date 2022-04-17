With goals from Neymar and Mbappé, PSG beats Olympique de Marseille







Neymar opens PSG’s victory in the French Championship Photo: Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters

With goals from Neymar and Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain beat Olympique de Marseille 2-1 on Sunday, in a match valid for the 32nd round of the French Championship.

With the victory, PSG reached 74 points and increased the distance to Olympique himself, who is the runner-up, with 59 points.

The Paris team returns to the field on Wednesday, when they face Angers, away from home, for the French Championship. On the same day, Marseille welcomes Nantes, also in the French first division.

The team led by Mauricio Pochettino took advantage of the field command to impose the dominance of the match from the beginning.

The pressure worked. After 12 minutes, Verratti threw a ball through the right midfielder. In a smart move, Neymar got ahead of the side Rongier and pushed towards the goal, opening the scoring for the Parisians.

During the first stage, the visitors managed to balance the confrontation. At 31, Payet took a corner, Luan Peres deflected it and defender Caleta-Car tied the game.

In the last minute of the opening time, the referee stopped the match for a hand touch from Rongier inside the Marseille area. After the confirmation of VAR, Mbappé took the penalty and converted.

After the break, the match became more truncated, with many stoppages throughout the second half.

Even with the victory on the scoreboard, the home team kept pressing and wasted many chances to expand. However, who scored the nets was Marseille. Saliba scored the equalizing goal in the 40th minute of the second half, but the VAR took an irregular position and disallowed the goal.

See other results from the French Championship this Sunday

Nice 2 x 1 Lorient

Metz 1 x 1 Clermont

Montpellier 0 x 0 Reims

Nantes 1 x 1 Angers

Troyes 1×1 Strasbourg

Lyon 6 x 1 Bordeaux