Sports

With the return of a striker, Bahia starts training for Tuesday’s game

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read

guto54
Source: Rafael Machaddo / EC Bahia

After beating Náutico last Friday (15), Bahia will return to the field on Tuesday (19), in a game for the Copa do Brasil. With a focus on Azuriz, the tricolor cast reappeared this Sunday morning (17).

The tricolor delegation returned from Recife this past Saturday, on a flight estimated to last 1h20. He got rest for the rest of the day to show up again at 9 am on Sunday, since the day off that would take place today was brought forward to last Saturday.

At CT Evaristo de Macedo, the athletes who played for more than 45 minutes against Náutico – holders and Jonathan – did a light training, to avoid physical wear and tear.

The other athletes, including Borel and Daniel, went to the field and worked on the technical part, in addition to training aimed at the tactical part.

The positive news of the day was the presence of striker Matheus Davó on the field. He has recovered from muscle discomfort and is an option for Tuesday’s match.

Mugni and Rodallega remain in treatment of his muscular problems in the DM of the club.

Rildo, Didi and Emerson Santos, who have played for other teams in the Copa do Brasil, are missing confirmed for Tuesday’s game, at Arena Fonte Nova.

The short preparation to face Azuriz will be finished this Monday (18).

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius2 days ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Wagner Pires de Sá is harassed and kicked out of a bar by Cruzeiro fans

2 weeks ago

After loan from investor group to Vasco, syndicate asks for R$ 14 million in attachment | Vasco

March 13, 2022

“President trusts”; Andres Rueda bets on a reinforcement of R$ 300 thousand at Santos and believes in success at the club

February 23, 2022

Corinthians records biggest audience of 2022 at Neo Química Arena in victory against RB Bragantino

February 27, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button