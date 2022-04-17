Woman who sold human kidneys on the internet is arrested in Venezuela – News

A woman, Marielys del Carmen Yedr, was arrested in Venezuela for offering a human kidney for US$20,000 on social media, Attorney General Tarek William Saab said on Saturday night.

“After publications in which he illegally offered a kidney worth 20 thousand dollars through *Marketplace*… the location of one of the people who carried out this type of offer was determined and it was possible to verify the content of the publication on his phone” , said the prosecutor on Twitter.

On social media, reports of organ sales are circulating through Facebook, which has also been used for fraud and other kidnapping-related crimes, according to police.

The prosecutor accompanied his tweet with photos of the advertisement posted by the woman on the Marketplace in which “a 15-year-old girl’s kidney in perfect condition” was offered. It is not clear what the origin of the organ would be.

According to William Saab, the detainee, Marielys del Carmen Yedr, will be charged with “for-profit donation”. The prosecution is investigating whether there is a “criminal network” behind this type of publication.



