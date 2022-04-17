Zendaya explains that she identifies a lot with Peter Parker: ‘a child’

In addition to Tom Holland! The Spider-Man: No Homecoming actress, Zendaya, opened the game and revealed to be a fan of Peter Parker from childhood.

According to a new behind-the-scenes video, the Euphoria actress comments that the Spider-Man has always been your favorite superhero“because at the end of the day, he’s just a ‘child’ who has to live this double life”.

Zendaya goes on to explain that the idea of ​​a high school youth trying to reconciling a normal life with that of a superhero high level is something with which she identifies herselfsince he embarked on the life of public figure still early.

“In many ways, I can relate to that, having started in the industry so early. It’s really like ‘I’m just a kid, I’m finding out […] But also to have this other extraordinary, crazy life.’ so always I connected with Peter Parker this way – and I think everyone can.”

The most curious thing about Zendaya’s speech is that she reacts positively to what many fans have criticized throughout the trilogy – as the Marvel character lives more like ‘Rich Richie Rich than a typical Queens boy’, in the opinion of some.

Zendaya is in Spider-Man: No Homecoming

The third feature of Spider man at the Marvel Cinematic Universe received the title of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

Launched in late 2021, production was one of the most anticipated in Phase 4 of the MCU, with the intense expectation of the return of characters from the old movie franchises of the Spider.

Besides Peter Parker (Tom Holland) having to deal with the fact that his secret identity was revealed in the previous film, the film has the villains electro (Jamie Foxx), who appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Dr. octopus (Alfred Molina), antagonist of the second film in Sam Raimi’s trilogy.

THE Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) was another confirmed from the beginning. THE Green elf by Willem Dafoe, the Lizard by Rhys Ifans and the Sand Man of Thomas Haden Church also returned.

The great mystery remained, for a long time, thanks to the Rumors surrounding the return of Spider-Man’s two previous interpreters, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – which ended up being confirmed in the end.

In this way, the film had 3 versions of Neighborhood Friendopening the door to the Marvel multiverse once and for all.

Spider-Man: No Return Home debuted in December 16, 2021.



Want to submit a list or article? (It can even become a video on the channel!) Click here!