10 actions to seek profit in the short term – Money Times

THE Mirae Asset made four changes to its recommended wallet stock for this week. The brokerage company withdrew the positions of ferbasa (FESA4), Marfrig (MRFG3), multiplan (MULT3) and WEG (WEGE3) and included BB Security (BBSE3), Minerva Foods (BEEF3), course (RAIL3) and Taesa (TAEE11).

According to analysts, the exchanges were made through the strategy of seeking differentiated returns in the short term.

In the last week, between April 11th and 14th, Mirae’s portfolio depreciated 2.99%, while the Ibovespa (IBOV) fell 1.81% to 116,182 points.

The stocks that most pulled the portfolio to the negative side were Marfrig, which dropped 9.3% in the week, and WEG, which dropped 5.4%.

Here are the recommended actions for the week of the 18th:

