12 celebrities who dazzle with shaved hair

Shave your hair: why not? There were several celebrities who dared, shaved their hair and dazzled. Actresses, models and singers have undergone radical visual transformations, whether for professional or personal reasons. Filipa Areosa, Sharam Diniz, Ana Malhoa, Dear Delevingneand Jessie J were some of them.

Between 2016 and 2017, Filipa Areosa gave life to Mafalda Resende in the SIC soap opera, Greater love, a young woman whose life is turned upside down when she discovers she has cancer. The actress had to shave her hair, a reality experienced by many women struggling with breast cancer.

Joanna Correia (Instagram Reproduction, DR)

In 2018, Sharam Diniz he chose to shave his hair and dye it pink instead of keeping it long. The model who has already walked for the Victoria’s Secret ended up encouraging his Instagram followers to break the rules.

Getty Images

In 2016, Bruna Quintas shaved his hair to give life to a character in a new professional project. The actress shared a video of the moment on social media.

Reproduction of Instagram, DR

At the end of 2019, Mafalda Matos decided to shave his hair. “New haircut! Today, during my meditation, I had this idea… And I did! No shampoo and conditioner needed! More time! More freedom! More sensations (oh yeah! It’s amazing, I can feel everything!!!). hello new me”he wrote in the caption of the photograph published on his Instagram page.

Reproduction of Instagram, DR

Ana Malhoa has always been eccentric and daring in her changes of look. In 2015, the singer shared the video for the single Fits baby Fitswhere he appeared with shaved hair and dyed blond, leaving behind his long dark hair.

Reproduction of Instagram, DR

The actress Inês Costa decided to shave his hair at the end of last year and shared a video of the moment on his Instagram page.

“What’s beautiful to me may not be beautiful to you and that’s okay. These long hairs are synonymous with what? How am I female? (…) I am neither more nor less a woman for obeying this social pressure that I have felt for as long as I can remember. And I feel like a great woman no matter what. The important thing in the midst of this outburst is that I admire women who succeed and feel good about themselves! Whether with or without make-up, with long or shaved hair, in a dress or baggy clothes. We are all women and great women! (…) The important thing is the beauty that is in our eyes, in our way of being, of acting and in the way we see ourselves beautiful because we are the ones who live with us, all our lives”he said.

Reproduction of Instagram, DR

In 2000, Carolina Dieckmann shaved his hair to play the character Camila in the soap opera that was broadcast on SIC, Family relationships. The truth is that she did not regret it and said, in an interview with the magazine Glam: “Until the day I went bald, I didn’t think I was beautiful. I was not very vain, I was raised among boys, I didn’t even have a big mirror”.

Reproduction of Instagram, DR

In 2017, Dear Delevingne said goodbye to long hair to give life to a terminally ill girl in the movie Life in a Year. “The more we embrace who we are as people and depend less on our physical attributes, the more powerful we become. Beauty shouldn’t be so easy to define. She is unlimited”wrote in a post on his Instagram page.

FilmMagic and Getty Images

Natalie Portman shaved his hair to play the character Evey in the famous movie V for Vendetta (2005). “After all the crazy hairstyles I’ve had to do for movies, it’s so liberating to not have hair – especially in this heat.”said, as mentioned by the newspaper Public.

WireImage/Getty Images

Already Demi Moore shaved her hair to play the role of the first woman to join the US Navy in the film To the Edge of Honor (1997).

WireImage / Getty Images

In 2013, Jessie J decided to make a makeover for Red Nose Day, which is intended to raise funds for Comic Relief. The BBC organizes a show with celebrities and, that year, the singer decided to shave her hair. “This program was created when I was born. I wanted to shock people and make something that was fun but didn’t last just five minutes.”explained, as mentioned by the magazine Faces.

Reproduction from Twitter, DR and Getty Images

Sinead O’Connor became famous with the song Nothing Compares 2 U (nineteen ninety). At the time, the singer also stood out for appearing with a shaved head, an image she has adopted several times over the years.