2 important men compete to win beautiful queen in film with Emily Blunt

The Young Queen Victoria is a drama film released in 2010 that is well hidden in the Amazon Prime Video and is perfect for those who enjoy historical and biographical films.

In the film, dominated by her possessive mother (Miranda Richardson) since childhood, young Victoria (Emily Blunt) refuses to grant her regency in the last days of her uncle, William IV (Jim Broadbent).

The most interested in this happening is John Conroy (Mark Strong), partner of Victoria’s mother, who knows that he will lose power and prestige as soon as she reaches the age of majority and assumes the English crown.

Shortly before being crowned, Victoria approaches Albert (Rupert Friend), Prince of Belgium, who takes a liking to her. After being crowned she is courted by Lord Melbourne (Paul Bettany), prime minister at the time.

Torn between Melbourne and Albert, Victoria is faced with an institutional crisis due to her interference in the country’s political affairs.

The cast has Emily Blunt, Rupert Friend, Paul Bettany and Mark Strong.

The Young Queen Victoria is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer:

