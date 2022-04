All of them are well-known faces from the world of television, music and film. What many don’t know is his age. Some appear to be older, while in others the years don’t seem to pass. Therefore, the Fame Show decided to put side by side some celebrities who are the same age, although it doesn’t look like it.

See the photo gallery below and be amazed.

Khloé Kardashian and Avril Lavigne (1984) – Both turn 38 this year (Getty Images) Emma Watson and Margot Robbie (1990) – The two actresses turn 32 in 2022 (Getty Images) Gwen Stefani and Renée Zellweger (1969)- The two actresses prepare to celebrate their 53rd birthday (Getty Images) Halle Berry and Cynthia Nixon (1966) – Both turn 56 this year (Getty Images) Liam Hemsworth and Thomas Sangster (1990) – The two actors celebrate their 32nd birthday in 2022 (Getty Images) Terry Crews and Will Smith (1968) – Both turn 54 in 2022 (Getty Images) Johnny Depp and Mikhail Efremov (1963) – Both prepare to turn 59 (Getty Images) Dawyne Johnson and Eminem (1972) – The two artists turn 50 in 2022 (Getty Images) Vanessa Hudgens and Adele (1988) – The two artists celebrate their 34th birthday this year (Getty Images)