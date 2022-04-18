20% of residents who remained under occupation died in Bucha – 04/18/2022

The mayor of the Ukrainian city of Bucha, Anatoly Fedoruk, said that about 20% of the residents who stayed in the village during the approximately 30 days of occupation by Russian troops were killed.

“We in Bucha estimate that one inhabitant in every five of those who stayed in the city during the occupation of the Russian army was killed. Personally, like thousands of my countrymen, I hate those who tortured and killed the peaceful inhabitants of this place.” Fedoruk told the Unian agency.

The exact number of victims is not yet known because there are no exact estimates of whether all those listed as missing managed to flee the war.

Located about 25 kilometers from Kiev, Bucha had about 36,000 inhabitants before the war started by Russia on February 24. Like other locations near the capital, it was liberated on April 1, when Russia decided to focus attacks on the east and south of the territory.

Since then, Ukrainian authorities and troops have shown the horror of the war: bodies of dead civilians were lying in the streets, and mass graves with dozens of victims were found.

In the latest survey released by Fedoruk himself, 403 bodies had already been recovered. Many of them, killed many days before the Ukrainian military arrived, had their hands tied, signs of torture or mutilation.

Bucha was also the scene of visits by European authorities and a delegation from the International Criminal Court (ICC) that investigates possible war crimes committed by Russians in the locality. Moscow denies the accusations and says Kiev set up the whole situation.

On Sunday, authorities said that more than 1,000 bodies had been found in the Kiev region, which also includes Borodyanka and Irpin.