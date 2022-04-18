378 games and 130 goals; striker is free and market opportunity arises for Leila in Palmeiras

Verdão has Rafael Navarro as an option, but the athlete is not an absolute starter in the Club’s matches

Despite the good phase of palm trees in the season, with good performances, many goals scored and already two titles in 2022, Verdão fans still miss a striker who can be the absolute starter of the team commanded by Abel Ferreira and that can help the Club with many goals throughout the season.

At the end of the window, no candidate for top scorer arrived, which makes Palmeiras have to wait for the opening of the second transfer period, starting in July. But now, a striker known by the fans is free on the market: Alan Kardecwho managed to leave China’s Shenznen FC.

“Unfortunately, my journey here is ending the way I didn’t want to, but, as a professional, I felt disrespected and with no other option but to seek this contractual termination. But my history is marked in China, with goals, numbers and important records. Now it’s time to move on and wait for the next challenge in my career. Hope you can be on the field as soon as possible“, the attacker told the site GE.com.

Alan Kardec’s numbers on the field last season:

– 19 games

– 12 goals scored

– 3 assists

– 1,519 minutes on the field

Although you can sign with any club and be registered in the CBF’s IDB (Daily Informative Bulletin), Kardec could only enter the field from July. According to website numbers transfermarktthe striker has, in his career, 378 games and 130 goals scored.