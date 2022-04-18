4 ES bets hit 5 numbers and earn almost R$ 22 thousand

Photo: Thaiz Blunck | Victory sheet





Once again, four gamblers from Espírito Santo hit the beam and for just one number, they didn’t become millionaires in the last Mega-Sena draw, held on Saturday (16), in São Paulo.

The tens drawn were: 05-13-18-23-35-36.

The 2472 contest had a winner from Guarulhos, who got all six numbers right and won the jackpot of BRL 66,733,761.74.

On the other hand, another 233 gamblers, including one from caressone of Mountain rangeone of old village and another one from Pine treesnailed the five numbers and took the prize for BRL 21,613.45 each.

The next Mega Sena draw will be held next Wednesday (20). The estimated prize for those who match the six numbers is R$ 3 million.

How to play?

According to Caixa, the minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning the prize.

Read too:

>> Not long! ES bettor wins more than R$ 60 thousand in Mega-Sena

>> Mega-Sena: 5 players from ES hit the corner. See how much each one will receive!

>> Gambler from Vila Velha wins more than R$ 860 thousand in Lotofácil

>> Lucky! ES player wins over half a million in the Lottery