41 cell phones will be without WhatsApp in April; see if yours is on the list

Run out of Whatsapp It’s very unpleasant, but using cell phones that don’t support WhatsApp is a common problem. The absence of the app means that users cannot communicate with their friends and family.

The main reason for this issue is that the phone has an older operating system which prevents you from installing WhatsApp on it. Every year, the famous messaging application stops supporting some cell phone models, given that the number of users of these devices is low and the maintenance cost is high.

The Meta group determines which phones will no longer receive WhatsApp based on their Android version. Users of these phones will be forced to update their phones as the company will simply stop supporting them.

The WhatsApp group, which is a subset of the Meta group team, has determined that as of April 30, 2022, devices running the following Android operating systems will no longer receive WhatsApp support:

• Android 1.0;

• Android 2.0;

• Android 3.0;

• Android 4.0.

In this way, several devices will no longer receive support from WhatsApp. Check now the list of devices that will not accept WhatsApp from April 30, 2022:

LG Lucid 2 LG Optimus F7 LG Optimus L3 II Dual LG Optimus F5 LG Optimus L5 II LG Optimus L5 II Dual LG Optimus L3 II LG Optimus L7 II Dual LG Optimus L7 II LG Optimus F6 LG Enact LG Optimus L4 II Dual LG Optimus F3 LG Optimus L4 II LG Optimus L2 II LG Optimus F3Q Apple iPhone SE Apple iPhone 6S Apple iPhone 6S Plus Archos 53 Platinum HTC Desire 500 Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Trend II Samsung Galaxy S3 mini Caterpillar Cat B15 Sony Xperia M Wiko Cink Five Wiko Darknight Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2 Huawei Ascend G740 ZTE Grand S Flex Lenovo A820 Huawei Ascend Mate ZTE V956 – UMi X2 Huawei Ascend D2 Samsung Galaxy Core Faea F1 THL W8 ZTE Grand X Quad v987 ZTE Grand Memo Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Owners of these devices will need to switch phones to be able to continue using WhatsApp. Another option for these users is to try to install the Android 11 Go edition. This version of Android is designed for devices with more limited hardware configurations. So even older devices can get an extra life using this version of Android.