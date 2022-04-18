Technology

41 cell phones will be without WhatsApp in April; see if yours is on the list

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Run out of Whatsapp It’s very unpleasant, but using cell phones that don’t support WhatsApp is a common problem. The absence of the app means that users cannot communicate with their friends and family.

See also: Learn to block on WhatsApp without the person knowing

The main reason for this issue is that the phone has an older operating system which prevents you from installing WhatsApp on it. Every year, the famous messaging application stops supporting some cell phone models, given that the number of users of these devices is low and the maintenance cost is high.

The Meta group determines which phones will no longer receive WhatsApp based on their Android version. Users of these phones will be forced to update their phones as the company will simply stop supporting them.

The WhatsApp group, which is a subset of the Meta group team, has determined that as of April 30, 2022, devices running the following Android operating systems will no longer receive WhatsApp support:

• Android 1.0;
• Android 2.0;
• Android 3.0;
• Android 4.0.

In this way, several devices will no longer receive support from WhatsApp. Check now the list of devices that will not accept WhatsApp from April 30, 2022:

  1. LG Lucid 2
  2. LG Optimus F7
  3. LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  4. LG Optimus F5
  5. LG Optimus L5 II
  6. LG Optimus L5 II Dual
  7. LG Optimus L3 II
  8. LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  9. LG Optimus L7 II
  10. LG Optimus F6
  11. LG Enact
  12. LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  13. LG Optimus F3
  14. LG Optimus L4 II
  15. LG Optimus L2 II
  16. LG Optimus F3Q
  17. Apple iPhone SE
  18. Apple iPhone 6S
  19. Apple iPhone 6S Plus
  20. Archos 53 Platinum
  21. HTC Desire 500
  22. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  23. Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  24. Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  25. Caterpillar Cat B15
  26. Sony Xperia M
  27. Wiko Cink Five
  28. Wiko Darknight
  29. Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  30. Huawei Ascend G740
  31. ZTE Grand S Flex
  32. Lenovo A820
  33. Huawei Ascend Mate
  34. ZTE V956 – UMi X2
  35. Huawei Ascend D2
  36. Samsung Galaxy Core
  37. Faea F1
  38. THL W8
  39. ZTE Grand X Quad v987
  40. ZTE Grand Memo
  41. Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Owners of these devices will need to switch phones to be able to continue using WhatsApp. Another option for these users is to try to install the Android 11 Go edition. This version of Android is designed for devices with more limited hardware configurations. So even older devices can get an extra life using this version of Android.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Engineer creates 1st Android phone with ‘the worst’ iPhone: Lighting cable | Cell phone

2 weeks ago

What is Reels on Instagram? Six Questions and Answers About TikTok’s Rival | Social networks

February 23, 2022

MemeUI Enhancer: module for MIUI optimizes performance and reduces battery consumption of Xiaomi’s system

March 15, 2022

China says rocket that will hit the moon is not from Chang’e mission

February 22, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button