4th dose is available, but 58% of the population did not take a booster

The Ministry of Health is preparing to expand the recommendation of the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for people over 70 years old, while states and municipalities are already applying the second booster dose to the older population and the immunocompromised. Despite this, a fact is worrying, even more so at a time when the federal government announced the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), instituted due to the Covid-19 pandemic: about 58.2% of Brazilians above 18 years old, eligible to receive the first booster dose, have not yet completed the vaccination course.

LocalizaSUS data show that, of an estimated total of 170 million people in this age group, a contingent of 71 million were inoculated with the third dose – or the second, in the case of those who received a single-dose immunizer. In other words: still far from the desired coverage.

Ministry information obtained by the metropolises show that younger individuals have lower rates of vaccination coverage: among the age groups, the first with 50% or more immunized with booster is 45 to 49 years old. The group from 65 to 69 years old has 75% immunized, and the elderly from 70 years old are close to 80% vaccinated.

Experts heard by the report emphasize that it is a consensus among the scientific community that individuals who received only the first two doses are not properly protected. The booster dose is necessary for the body to be properly protected.

“We know that, with the vaccine, especially with the one from Ômicron, in around three to four months you will already lose protection against the coronavirus, especially in elderly and immunosuppressed patients, and even in the general population”, explains the infectious disease specialist and consultant. from the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI) Julival Ribeiro.

“Extremely concerning”

In addition, infectious disease specialist Raquel Stucchi, from the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp), points out that the lowest levels of coverage of the third dose are “extremely worrisome”, as they correspond to younger people, who have a routine more active and thus can contaminate more people.

Both infectologists suggest that increasing the number of vaccination posts and carrying out more campaigns that emphasize the importance of the booster dose are essential measures to increase immunization percentages.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Renato Kfouri, recalls the role of the third dose in controlling the contamination of the population.

“The regimen accepted today is not two doses, the regimen is two plus one. So, this is the communication that should be more emphatic in the sense that those who have only two doses are not adequately protected. If we do not comply, we return to a state of very low population protection”, warns Kfouri.