5 movies with superheroes protagonists

Who else can’t wait to see the movie Thor: Love and Thunder? The feature, directed by Taika Waititi, will feature a female representation of Thor and has everything to be amazing! But this is not the first time that superheroines have taken over the big screen, right?

Thinking about it, I prepared a list of 5 superheroes wearing the mantle and showing the strength of female protagonism as they fight against evil. Have you watched them all? Did curiosity hit? Then take a look below!

1. Captain Marvel

Guys, it took a long time for Marvel to make a superhero movie, huh? But when he did, he delivered an excellent story of self-knowledge and overcoming. Not to mention that Brie Larson was amazing in the role, right? It’s really worth watching and we can’t wait for what Nia DaCosta, director of the character’s next film, will bring to the big screen.

Captain Marvel was the first film that featured a female character in the MCU (Image: Marvel Studios)

2. Wonder Woman

One of the most traditional characters in comics couldn’t be left out of the list, right, people? The Amazon had her first movie in the 1970s and at the time it was already a hit, but the two recent movies have reached epic proportions! It’s worth watching and seeing Gal Gadot showing all the strength of the character.

Gal Gadot starred in the character in the last two Wonder Woman films (Image: Warner Bros Entertainment)

3. Black Widow

She deserved a solo movie, right? You’ve followed the character protecting the world for over a decade, but in Black Widow can find out more about her past and family. This movie is full of action and also very emotional, a great tribute to the character. It is worth checking!

Black Widow has her own solo film that explores the character’s past (Image: Marvel Studios)

5. Alita: Battle Angel

This movie is an adaptation of the manga and couldn’t miss it here! Alita, starring Rosa Salazar, is a breathtaking action sequence with super creative special effects that stand out in the superhero genre! If you haven’t seen it yet, run to see it, people!

Alita, adaptation of the manga, is a great film with a female lead (Image: Fox Film do Brasil)

5. The Powerpuff Girls

Do we have animation fans around here? The Powerpuff Girls they were part of a lot of people’s childhood and they have an amazing movie! Released in 2002, it tells the story of how they became the defenders of Townsville. If you liked to watch the cartoon, you need to know the movie!

Cartoon Network animation also dominated the big screen (Image: Playback/Cartoon Network)

These films represent very well all the courage and strength that women have on the big screen! I hope you like the selection and I’ll be back soon with more amazing movie tips.