After 2 years of pandemic, Brazil decrees end of Covid health emergency

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced, on the night of this Sunday (17), the end of the state of emergency due to the Covid pandemic. The announcement was made in a statement on TV and radio, broadcast at 8:45 pm.

In this way, the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) by Covid comes to an end, which can affect public policies that could only be adopted in the emergency period.

“We feel all the losses, but with the strength of our Unified Health System (SUS) we saved many lives. Today, we are able to announce the end. In the coming days, a normative act of the decision will be published. The measure, however, will not means the end of Covid-19. We will continue to live with the virus”, pointed out the head of the portfolio, also saying that the government has invested R$ 100 billion in the fight against Covid since 2020.

During the speech, the minister made a point of thanking the work performed by doctors and other health professionals who worked on the front lines of combating Covid, but did not explain how the closure of Espin can affect, in practice, the lives of Brazilians.

He also insisted on reinforcing that Brazil experienced the largest vaccination campaign in its history, with 476 million doses of immunization against Covid. The minister said that 73% of Brazilians completed the vaccination schedule and 71 million received the booster dose. “We have vaccines available and Brazilians freely access this public health policy”, said Queiroga, guaranteeing that the State will continue to act in the care of people who are infected by the virus or suffer sequelae of the disease.

In the Ministry of Health alone, 170 rules can be impacted with the end of the health emergency. The end of Espin could end the emergency use of vaccines and medicines related to the disease, but the minister would have already asked the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to extend the period of use of the drugs for another year. The Coronavac vaccine, for example, has not received definitive approval by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and has been used to immunize children between 6 and 11 years of age.

favorable scenario

With a high vaccination rate and a much more experienced population (a term used by doctors to refer to people having contact with the virus), it is becoming increasingly difficult for the micron to continue circulating among Brazilians. There are still records of infections and hospitalizations, but they are significantly lower than what was observed during the three peaks of the disease.

The coronavirus is still present in society, but it no longer impacts the health structure as in the first two months of the year, during the third wave. Proof of this is the vertiginous drop in the number of deaths in recent weeks. According to the panel of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the country recorded 22 deaths from the disease between Saturday (16) and Sunday (17).

Between April 10 and 16, there were 718 deaths in the country – between March 13 and 19, there were 2,167. In Minas, the number of victims of the coronavirus also fell. Since the first day of the month, the State has recorded 234 deaths from Covid, which corresponds to 0.38% of the 61,113 lives lost by the disease since March 2020. Throughout the month of March 2022, 1,203 deaths were recorded.

The latest bulletin from the Covid-19 Observatory of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) indicated a downward trend in cases in all Brazilian states. There was a decrease of 36% in daily cases and 41% in the number of deaths, compared to the previous fortnight. “The data allow us to say that the ‘third wave’ epidemic in Brazil, with the predominance of Ômicron among the cases, is in the process of extinction”, stated the researchers in the bulletin.

But that doesn’t mean that surveillance can be left out. For Fiocruz, “the entire health system must take advantage of the period of lower transmission of Covid-19 to readjust services to meet demands dammed up during the previous stages of discharge of cases, with the strategic distribution of theses, training professional for surveillance and care activities, the strengthening of primary health care and the care of post-Covid syndromes”.

More than two years of state of emergency

The state of public health emergency on February 4, 2020. This measure can occur in cases of epidemiological emergencies (such as the coronavirus), disasters and lack of assistance to the population. Since then, a series of actions have been taken, such as the approval of the emergency use of a vaccine for the first time in the country, which took place in January 2021.

In addition, there were contracts without bidding and the issuance of extraordinary credits, which are not included within the expenditure ceiling.

In May 2021, Secovid (Extraordinary Secretariat to Combat Covid-19) was created, by means of a decree, to coordinate actions during the public health emergency. In practice, it loses its function if the health emergency ends.

(With Folhapress)