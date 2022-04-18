After how long can the debt ‘time out’?

Many Brazilians began to face financial problems after the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic. The increase in the unemployment rate in the country, currently at 11%, is a clear example of the economic consequences brought about by the health crisis. Furthermore, the number of negatives also grew.

According to a survey by the financial services portal, Foregon, about 44.3% of respondents have a “dirty name”, that is, with restrictions on the SPC or Serasa, traditional credit protection agencies.

But did you know that it is possible to be “free” of a debt as soon as it “expirs” or “prescribes”? This happens when the Debt in arrears reaches the age of five years. In this case, credit restrictions are excluded from SPC and Serasa records. This definition is present in article 27 of the Consumer Protection Code (CDC)

That is, when a debt “expirs”, the debtor’s name can no longer be dirty, even if the consumer has stopped paying it. In addition, after this period of five years, the liability also ceases to influence the credit score – grade given by Serasa that determines a person’s ability to pay.

momentary financial relief

Even when the debt expires, this represents only a momentary financial relief, as the person’s name is “cleared” again in the protection agencies. However, it is important to highlight that prescribed debts do not cease to exist.

In this case, they can be accessed by banks, which collect data provided by the Central Bank (BC), as well as the Credit Information System (SCR), to define whether or not to grant credit to a person.

In short: financial relief is limited and the consumer may face problems when seeking financing from an institution, approving a personal loan or issuing a credit card. Therefore, in this scenario, the best solution is to try to reach an agreement with the creditor and pay the debt once and for all.