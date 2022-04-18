ALL Guardians of the Galaxy that will appear in Thor 4

After Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, many fans asked to see more of Thor alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor: Love and Thunder will deliver this, but who exactly from the team will show up? The teaser trailer may have delivered the answer.

The preview shows what’s left of the team, we see Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista).

In addition to them, we see Rocket and Groot, but there is no sign of Gamora, which leaves the romance between her and Star-Lord in doubt.

That said, it could be that she just didn’t show up in the preview. Zoe Saldana is yet to reprise the role of the character.

It is worth noting, however, that this is a version of Gamora who only met the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

From what we saw in the teaser trailer for Thor 4, the team will be with the God of Thunder for a short time in the film, something also indicated by the official synopsis of the Marvel film.

More on Thor: Love and Thunder

‎”The film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by an intergalactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of Queen Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields her magic hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge and stop it before it’s too late.” ‎

The cast of Thor 4 includes Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4) hits theaters on July 7, 2022. The trailer can be seen below.

