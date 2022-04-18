Alliance with rival fans led to a fight between Santos and Coritiba fans this Sunday
The clash between Santos and Coritiba fans around Vila Belmiro, this Sunday morning (17), before Peixe won 2-1 over Coxa, is the result of a historic rivalry between the main organized teams of the two clubs.
In this morning’s episode, members of Torcida Jovem, Sangue Jovem and Bonde do Braço Fino (BBF) – all from Santos – clashed with members of Império Alviverde as soon as the buses carrying Coritiba fans arrived at the Peixe stadium.
The disagreement between the organizers of the two clubs arose due to the approach of Torcida Jovem, from Santos, with Fanáticos, main supporter of Athletico-PR, and consequently the biggest rival of Império Alviverde.
The presence of Santos fans, at times, at Fanáticos headquarters to watch Peixe games in the capital of Paraná, from the end of the 90’s, contributed to Império Alviverde seeing Santos as enemies.
In addition, the fact that Império was allied with the supporters of Vasco da Gama, who are declared enemies of the main organized supporters of Santos, contributed to the animosity. This animosity between Vasco and Santos culminated in a game between the two teams in 1994, which culminated in a field invasion in São Januário.
All this caused the relationship between the fans of these two clubs to fray and explode this Sunday morning, in a ‘war’ through the streets near Vila Belmiro.