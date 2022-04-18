Amazon Prime: New Releases of the Week (April 11-17)

THE Digital Look brings you the week’s Amazon Prime Video releases every week. In the week between April 18-24, Amazon will add some standout productions to its streaming platform.

The week will see the arrival of the movie “Fire Cross” with Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. There is also the 2nd season of the Chilean drama series “La Jauría”.

And for Amazon Prime Video subscribers who also consume STARZPLAY content, the new “Gaslit” series comes to the platform, with big names like Julia Roberts and Sean Penn.

Check out the list of releases for the week between April 18th and 24th on Amazon Prime Video:

Monday – 4/18

Gaslit – Season 1 – via STARZPLAY (additional subscription required) Series ( Season) | Suspense | Political | Year of production: 2022 (USA) Starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, Gaslit addresses the details of the Watergate political scandal, which took place in the 70s, from a modern perspective: untold stories and important characters that were forgotten at the time.



Friday – 4/22

Cross-fire Movie | Action | Crime | Year of production: 2021 (USA) A small-town police station becomes the unlikely battleground between a professional assassin, a rookie cop and a crook who seeks refuge behind bars with nowhere to run.



La Jauría – Season 2 Series (1 Season) | Original Amazon Prime Video | Drama | Year of production: 2020- (Chile) La Jauría tells the story of Blanca Ibarra (Antonia Giesen), a 17-year-old Chilean student and leader of a feminist movement who disappears during a protest organized by students at her Catholic school. No one knows the whereabouts of the young woman, until, hours later, a recording goes viral on social media, with images of Blanca being raped by five men. Faced with this, investigators Carla Farías (María Gracia Omegna), Elisa Murillo (Daniela Vega) and Olivia Fernández (Antonia Zegers) begin a frantic search to find Blanca and stop her attackers. The three women, members of the unit specializing in gender crimes, discover that the suspects belong to a Whatsapp group known as “La jauría de lobos” (or “The pack”). The investigation then takes an unexpected turn when all the evidence seems to incriminate a teacher, a priest, a psychologist and even Blanca’s father.



