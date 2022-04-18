Amber Heard’s friend is expelled from court where the actress is a defendant for defamation against Johnny Depp

the close friend of Amber Heardthe journalist Eve Barlowwas expelled from the court that judges divorce and accusations of heard and Johnny Depp on Thursday in a dramatic episode of the libel trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Barlow, former deputy editor of NME and collaborator of New York Magazinewas almost like an inseparable friend of Amber Heard during the trial. Sources told the Page Six What Barlow served as a member of the legal team of heard.

Barlow would have told the legal team of heard that they should show the judge Penney S. Azvarate that Depp’s witness friend, Gina Deuters, was compromised. Barlow wanted the legal team at Amber Heard show a post on social media of Deutersclaiming it was about the current trial.

In reality, the post was about Depp’s 2021 trial against the SunIn London. Deuters admitted to the court that he saw clips of the trial online before testifying. azvarate then withdrew the testimony of Deuters of the records.

The lawyers of Johnny Depp responded, and asked the judge to prevent Barlow permanently from appearing at trial. She was seen tweeting and texting from the front row, a place normally reserved for lawyers. azvarate agreed.

“Amber had her closest journalist friend sit front and center – with her legal team – at the trial, live-tweeting, messaging and posting information,” said a source. Amber’s legal team.” Johnny Depp Lawyers

The lawyers of depp finally had enough and had her barred from court.

Johnny Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against heard fur Washington Post 2018, which she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence. The actor’s team claims that heard falsely accused him of domestic violence to boost his career and get him a big divorce settlement.

Johnny Depp isn’t linked to any major franchises these days and Amber Heard follows in Aquaman.