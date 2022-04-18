Amber Heard’s Friend Kicked Out of Court During Johnny Depp Trial – Monet

+



That the defamation trial involving the ex-couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had a very hot development when a friend of the actress of ‘Aquaman’ was expelled from the court where the case has its ramifications. Amber’s close friend, British music journalist Eve Barlow, reportedly clashed with the judge in the case by sending text messages and posting Twitter posts from the front row of the courtroom, a place usually reserved for those people who provide legal advice.

According to the website Page Six, Eve acted as part of the legal team of the actress and even tried to intervene in the testimony of Gina Deuters, a witness friend of Depp. According to court members, the journalist tried to defend her friend by asking her defense to show Judge Penney S. Azcarate that Gina had allegedly compromised her testimony. Eve was based on a post that would be from Depp’s friend who would comment on the current trial. However, the post was shared in 2021 during Depp’s previous trial against The Sun newspaper in London.

Gina, the wife of a long-time Depp employee, admitted on Thursday that she watched videos of the trial online before testifying. She was fired from the court and her testimony was taken off the record. On the other hand, Depp’s lawyers demanded that Barlow be permanently barred from court, a request approved by the judge. “Amber had her closest journalist friend sitting front and center – with her legal team – at the trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information,” said a source. “Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and stopped her from going into court,” she concluded.

Judge Azcarate showed annoyance with Eve’s publications and claimed in her measure: “She was tweeting live from my courtroom I know the cops took her out because she was texting. This is against the court order. Mrs. Barlow will not return to court during this trial.”

Johnny Depp is suing Amber Heard for defamation over an editorial written by the actress for The Washington Post in which she claimed to have survived a domestic violence case. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor alleges his ex fabricated abuse allegations in an attempt to get a massive divorce settlement, which jeopardized his career. The troubled divorce from the marriage and the accusations caused Depp to lose his role as Pirate Captain Jack Sparrow just four days after the editorial was published. Already Amber says that the one who lies is Depp, and sues him for $ 100 million.