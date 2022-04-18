AMD and NVIDIA GPU prices continue to fall

Is this a sign of better times for PC hardware buyers?

As many of you may already know, the price of video cards is falling. Surveys show that the constant reductions in recent months bring GPU prices closer to the manufacturer’s suggested value (MSRP), in several parts of the world, and are far from the inflation observed at the height of the pandemic.

A new survey by the 3D Center, which analyzes the market in Germany and Austria, points out that the prices of NVIDIA and AMD video cards reached the best level of the last seven months. Recently, several news points out that the prices of GPUs are showing reduction. In fact, the behavior of the market led Asus to promise an ‘aggressive reduction’ in the price of all its video cards.

Despite the good news, the value of a AMD Radeon RX 6000 and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30according to 3D Center data, is still 12% and 19% above the MSRP, respectively.



Better days will come?

Despite the price reduction, which certainly raises the hopes of those looking to acquire new hardware, some important details still generate distrust.

According to Reuters, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine could lead to significant problems in the world production of chipsets. Despite the statement, TSMC stated that their productions will not be affected. In addition, the fluctuation in the prices of the cryptocurrency Ethereum (ETH) and the expectation of transition to ETH 2.0 (Proof of Stake with a significant reduction in energy consumption) generate insecurities regarding the maintenance of GPU prices.

In any case, if the trend continues in the international market, we will soon witness the new NVIDIA and AMD video cards being sold at manufacturers’ suggested prices, something that since the beginning of the pandemic has become a distant dream for PC Gamers. Even so, Brazilians know that it is not as if, miraculously, the prices of video cards would start to fit in their pockets, but the trend already encourages the user to think about the investment.

Source: TechPowerUp